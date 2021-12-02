MEDIA, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce the release of the second episode of its new podcast, Title Alliance LIVE. The episode covers the basics of joint ventures, the lessons Title Alliance has learned since entering the partnership space in the 1980s and why its business model is a strategic option for the broader real estate industry.
The podcast hosted by Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance, and Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Title Alliance, highlights interesting trends in the real estate industry, while sharing the company's unique story and offering a platform for collaboration among industry professionals. When Title Alliance transitioned from the retail title space, company leaders found a market "incredibly receptive to this model," Campbell said. Two driving factors often lead real estate companies to explore joint ventures: The financial advantages and the ability to have greater control over a property transaction from start to finish.
"Our Title Alliance partners are critically important to us, and we hope they say we're critically important to them," Campbell said. "You need to have the right team to support whatever companies you're going to establish. Everything comes down to the people - everything. We like to say a joint venture is a 'business in a box.' When people go into partnerships, they want to do business in a particular area but it might not be in their area of expertise. We help support them with our industry-leading title work and form a symbiotic relationship."
Building strong relationships to deliver effective, customer-first business operations are at the heart of Title Alliance, Smith said, and that's the message company representatives bring when talking to prospective partners interested in forming joint ventures.
"You are already leasing title services. Why not have equity inside of a company," Smith said. "That is an analogy real estate agents seem to really get. It is one they use often with clients when they are trying to talk to buyers into not leasing or renting an apartment but buying a home to have equity inside of it."
The podcast, which features a rotating cast of Title Alliance team members and industry veterans, is aimed at providing takeaways that real estate professionals can implement in their business and provide a positive mindset for growth.
The Title Alliance LIVE podcast is available for listening on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts and other major listening apps. The Title Alliance team will release new episodes on a periodic schedule, so be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!
The podcast follows an exciting growth period for Title Alliance, including its continued expansion into the Western United States with new properties in Arizona, New Mexico, Idaho and Washington.
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
