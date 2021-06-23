TLC

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best-selling American female group of all time - TLC announce their 2021 'Celebration of CrazySexyCool' National Tour beginning September 3rd in Alabama. The 18-city tour will see Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas performing selections from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 27 years after its release plus additional hits. The '90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more. Joining TLC is Bone Thugs N' Harmony plus special guests. Pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 24th with Public ticket sales available on Friday, June 25th*. Additional dates to be announced. Visit livenation.com or check local listings for more information.

TLC Announce "Celebration of CrazySexyCool' National Tour

Chilli states, "I'm so excited for this tour because we've been talking about doing something special for CrazySexyCool for years and FINALLY, we get to do it! This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration!"

CrazySexyCool is TLC's second studio album that featured the #1 singles "Waterfalls" and "Creep" and received a Diamond certification from the RIAA.

With over 85 million records sold worldwide, TLC is not only the best-selling American girl group of all time; with 4 Grammy Awards, 4 multi-platinum albums (two of which went Diamond), four number one singles and ten Top 10 singles, theirs is an influence - across pop, hip-hop, R&B, fashion and female empowerment - which defines generations. In 2017, TLC released a self-titled album, their first in over fifteen years which hit #1 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart.

A two-hour documentary special "Biography: TLC" will premiere on A&E in 2022. The special will chronicle the group's powerful, emotional journey and their survival against all odds as T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary. The special will be directed by Matt Kay. Executive-produced by Academy Award-winning and Emmy Award-Winning director Roger Ross Williams ("The Apollo") and his production company with Emmy Award-winning producer Geoff Martz, One Story Up,

"Celebration of CrazySexyCool" Tour 2021

September 3 

Albertville, AL

Sand Mountain Amphitheater

September 14

Sterling Heights, MI

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 15

Tinley Park, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 17

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion

September 18

Brooklyn, NY

Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

September 20

Indianapolis, IN

TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 21

Franklin, TN

FirstBank Amphitheater

September 23

Simpsonville, SC

CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 24

Raleigh, NC

Red Hat Amphitheater

September 25

St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 27

Miami, FL

FPL Solar Amphitheatre

September 30

Belton, TX

Bell County Expo Center (tickets on sale July 9th) *

October 2

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre

October 3

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 6

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Amphitheatre

October 7

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 9

Inglewood, CA

PV Hollywood Park

October 10

Concord, CA

Concord Pavilion

 

TLC is represented by Lucia Media Group.

