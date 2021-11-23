BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVoiceAmerica Data, LLC (www.evoiceamerica.com) announces a simultaneous, national rally in our local communities across the nation. This rally peacefully assembles the 70%+ patriotic Americans who think the country is going in the wrong direction and embrace our founding American principles and ideals. Now, patriotic Americans can assemble to make a national statement.

Where and When: 1P/ET, adjusted for your time zone, on Saturday, December 4th, in public, city hall parking lots in every community.

NOTE: No permits are required since this Rally will not be a festival, parade, procession, march, road/bicycle race or walk. Further, these parking lots will not be in use on a Saturday; there will be no disruptive noise, nor sidewalk / street-traffic impact; will be less than a 1-hour duration; and attended by only local residents exercising their free speech and assembly rights. Attendees will be spread over 19,000 public, local city hall parking lots across the country.

Why: Let's use this rally to demand that Congress vote to override all anti-energy-production executive orders to which orders destroyed US energy independence. Overriding these orders will ease or prevent 1) winter heating hardships for fixed-income Americans, 2) energy shortages, and 3) increasing energy costs. This will restore all energy resources which will also reverse the inflation caused by ever-increasing energy prices and unlock the supply chain. 

SOS Rally: How You Can Participate

"All freedom-loving Americans just need to show up. Optional: Patriotic Americans, can send their cell phone, Rally videos to YouTube (US SOS Rally -- 12/4/21) to generate, post-rally, media impact," said eVoiceAmerica.

Visit www.USSOSRally.com for details and share it to make this Rally an American Majority assembly. This Rally is to be a peaceful, civil assembly to show ourselves, families, neighbors, communities, the nation, and the world that the American Majority, who support our founding-principles, exceeds the Big Government minority.

About eVoiceAmerica Data, LLC    

eVoiceAmerica.com is a take-action, political platform, where Americans can email their issue-based opinions and eVotes directly to their members of Congress. These eVotes create constituent-validated, majority percentages on current social and economic issues to majority input on Congressional policy and legislation. This SOS Rally is a non-profit, public service event.

Media Contact:

Sandra B. Brazier and Dee Jeffries, Co-Founders

Phone: 888.993.8642

Email: 324460@email4pr.com

http://www.evoiceamerica.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/to-build-upon-the-momentum-of-the-112-election-victories-for-our-traditional-american-values-evoiceamerica-introduces-a-first-ever-same-time-everywhere-nationallocal-rally-across-4-time-zones-at-local-locations-to-show-our--301430632.html

SOURCE eVoiceAmerica Data LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.