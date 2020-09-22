HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New docu-series "To The Rescue" features veteran TV producer-personality Tommy Habeeb as he shares the astonishing story of dogs and the humans who rescue them. The half-hour weekly syndicated TV series is set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 17, and will air in over 200 markets nationwide.
Each episode follows stories that intertwine the work of animal rescue organizations, municipal animal shelters, transporters, behaviorists and foster families to reveal what it really takes to help the most at-risk dogs find their forever families.
"Thousands of people are working tirelessly every day to save dogs who need their help, and our show lifts the veil on the world of dog rescue and the incredible work of these everyday heroes," says Habeeb, "It takes a team to save a dog's life. So, while 'To The Rescue' is ultimately a story about dogs, it's also about all the amazing people who go to great lengths to rescue them,"
Habeeb, who founded his own dog rescue organization, Forever Family Rescue Foundation, explains "Each of their stories is only a small piece of the puzzle, but together, these amazing tales of hope and redemption show us that there's no wrong way to come to the rescue."
In a career spanning two decades, Habeeb is best known to television audiences as the original host of the long-running syndicated series "Cheaters." However, since pioneering the reality genre in the late 90s, he has created, produced, hosted, or otherwise appeared in more than a dozen reality series. "To The Rescue" is a passion project for Habeeb and has taken over two years to develop, produce and distribute.
