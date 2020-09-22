"To The Rescue," New Feel-Good TV Series Debuting Nationally October 17, Documents Heartwarming Stories of Rescue Dogs -- From Tommy Habeeb, Host and Executive Producer of "Cheaters"

Harrowing and heartwarming stories of rescue dogs will help us escape our 2020 nightmare. Syndicated TV Debut Oct. 17, 2020. From Tommy Habeeb, the Host and Executive Producer of CHEATERS