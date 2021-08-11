ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Toastmasters International announced an exciting and diverse lineup of education sessions for its 2021 International Convention, to be held virtually Aug. 23-28. With 18 inspiring speaking sessions, the 2021 International Convention will feature presenters from around the world.
"In addition to a terrific keynote speaker and a highly regarded Golden Gavel Award recipient, this year's virtual convention features compelling education sessions that cover a wide variety of relevant topics," says Richard E. Peck, Toastmasters' 2020-21 International President. "Attendees will receive an informative and entertaining experience throughout the convention."
The main-stage presenters include Robyn Benincasa, who will deliver the keynote presentation during the Opening Ceremonies on Monday, Aug. 23. As a two-time World Champion Adventure racer, San Diego Firefighter, and CNN Hero, Benincasa knows a thing or two about creating Human Synergy, or as she puts it, "that magic that allows ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things together."
Through harrowing experiences in places like the jungles of Borneo and the Himalayan peaks, Benincasa has studied the good, the bad, and the not-so-pretty of Extreme Teamwork. Her refreshing and unique techniques build and foster impactful, inspired teams that succeed against all odds and turn setbacks into comebacks.
Liza Pavlakos is the recipient of Toastmasters' 2021 Golden Gavel Award. Pavlakos is a successful entrepreneur and a powerful speaker who has inspired audiences across six continents after overcoming homelessness, abduction, intense abuse, and human trafficking. Founder of Positive Breakthroughs, she works with a team of experienced chartered psychologists, psychotherapists, counselors, and coaches who are passionate about improving mental health and committed to offering therapy to all individuals regardless of their age, race, culture, disability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic background.
Liza was recognized as one of the Top 10 Female Speakers in the World for 2020. She has been featured as a thought leader in empowerment on CNN, BBC, and other media outlets around the world and is the author of the upcoming book "Voiceless No More."
Other education sessions:
- The Leader's Guide to Unconscious Bias: Learn the true definition of bias and why it matters from a thought leader who has addressed leaders around the globe on unconscious bias. Understand the need to make a mindset shift, recognizing where empathy and curiosity fit in.
- How Toastmasters Can Advance Your Career: Learn from our esteemed panel of professionals as they discuss how Toastmasters International has given them an advantage to grow their careers. This important discussion will highlight each panelists' unique experience with corporate clubs and the positive impact it had on them and their organizations.
- Top 10 Presentation Don'ts: Avoid Them and Rock It!: In a world where communication is critical, especially in our new virtual space, we are always "on." Whether you are delivering a formal presentation or running an important meeting, know the most frequent mistakes, and what to do instead.
- Interview Skills: Know Yourself: Learn interview skills from the experts! This knowledgeable career panel will provide valuable tips to help you land the job that is right for you.
- When Generations Connect: Four distinct generations are working together shoulder to shoulder, each with a unique set of attitudes, values, and work styles. Tapping into the power and perspective of each generation helps everyone feel empowered, valued, and understood.
- Following a Leader Is Voluntary: In this interview-style session, Jennifer Jones, Rotary International's president for 2022-23, shares her experience in leading global initiatives and projects to completion with the support of volunteers. Learn how she effectively communicates to motivate a diverse team to accomplish a common goal.
- Laugh & Learn: The Magic Power of Humor: Join a panel that will examine the value of humor with a real-life, practical, and engaging approach. Hear why humor is so important to each of us.
- Emotional Intelligence: The Self-Aware Leader: For far too long, "emotion" has been a dirty word in leadership. But it is becoming more widely understood that a distinguishing factor among great leaders is their awareness and management of emotions. This, too, can be you.
- Proven Secrets for Communicating With Power and Persuasion: Words have power. When used and articulated in the right way, persuasive words have the power to make a difference to inspire and motivate others. This presentation will enable you to learn and apply proven persuasion techniques to build trust and develop credibility with your audience.
- Connecting, Creating, and Collaborating All Start With Communication: Learn the importance of building a collaborative network of people you can trust to make you look good, build your business, open doors, and create lifelong relationships. People who have strong networks around them live longer, richer lives than the person who is always trying to go it alone.
- Boosting Your (Online) Charisma: How to Set Their Screens on Fire: Will online meetings and presentations disappear once the pandemic is history? Hardly! As speakers and leaders, we must master the brave new online world, understanding that some challenges stay the same, some are different, and some are completely new.
- Find the Balance: Work, Life, and Self-Care: Watch a panel of psychologists and global Toastmasters leaders as they discuss how to navigate a balance between work and life, using evidence-based strategies and anecdotal advice. The panelists will also talk through how best to practice self-care and gratitude.
- Building Relationships Through Effective Digital Experience: The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that our digital experiences matter more than ever. Listen to how one Toastmaster stayed focused, consistent, and disciplined to succeed in an unfamiliar digital world. Learn how she developed and implemented the necessary communication skills to enhance her leadership development, career growth, and personal relationships.
- Just Say It! The Secret to Giving Feedback: In this session, get a simple formula to make even the most difficult conversation easier. Conversations will be short, specific, and on-point. They won't be personal. They will be actionable. You'll be able to say what you want to say, when you want to say it, and in a way that the other person can hear you and take action.
- Speech by Design: A Skillset Analysis: Be inspired by a communication expert who conducted a study of over 5,000 speakers to develop 110 skills that will make you a more impactful speaker.
- How to Build Your Personal Brand: This session will help you turn your personal brand into a massive marketing machine. Get practical insights on how to leverage social media to build your personal brand, grow leads for your business, and create viral-worthy content from a social media personality who livestreams to over one million followers and creates regular viral content.
To learn more about Toastmasters' 2021 International Convention, Aug. 23-28, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions, and the World Championship of Public Speaking®, visit www.toastmasters.org/Convention. The public is welcome to attend.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
