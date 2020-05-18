STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive technology for communication, today made the world's most popular online platforms more accessible for people with disabilities. Social media and streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Netflix can now be easily accessed with eye tracking.
Tobii Dynavox, together with d-bur, a company specializing in the development of assistive technologies, has made some of the world's most popular apps easier to access and use with eye tracking, touch or switches. This enables individuals with conditions, such as cerebral palsy and ALS, to fully enjoy and access social media, streaming and communication apps.
"As an influencer with my own lifestyle brand these accessible apps have improved my daily productivity, my channels of communicating personally and for business, and my overall independence," said Delaina Parrish, born with Cerebral Palsy and recently graduated from the University of Florida with a BS in marketing.
"Until now, accessing popular apps and websites has been a challenge for individuals using eye tracking. With this new suite, we have developed an innovative new way for our software Communicator 5 to interface with these apps making them easy to use and enjoy. Together with d-bur, we will continue making even more apps accessible for our community of users," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Tobii Dynavox.
The current COVID-19 global pandemic has heavily impacted how we interact with one another, and individuals with disabilities, who often have serious underlying medical conditions, need to take even more precautions in these situations. With the accessible apps, Tobii Dynavox has given people with conditions like ALS and cerebral palsy the ability to conveniently communicate with their loved ones and stay in touch with society.
The apps are currently only available on Tobii Dynavox's new communication devices, the I-13 and the I-16 with the software Communicator 5, and can be accessed and controlled with eye tracking, touch and switches.
The full suite includes Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Spotify, Netflix, YouTube, WhatsApp, Android Messages, MSN and Google Calendar.
