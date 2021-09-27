GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guests felt the colorful and vibrant spirit of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as they saw her works and heard from several authors from Fig Factor Media's "Today's Inspired Latina" series during the "Today's Inspired Latina Night" at the Frida Kahlo "Timeless" Exhibition housed at the McAninch Arts Center of College of DuPage.
To kick off the festive evening, visitors listened to McAninch Art Center Director and Executive Director of "Timeless" Diana Martinez who gave an informative presentation about Frida Kahlo, then viewed the exhibit and attended a small reception.
A highly-anticipated feature was the panel of seven TIL authors—Maggie Antillon-Matthews, Nuvia Yesenia, Alicia Ponce, Celia Colon, Veronica Antunez, Norma Zambrano and Tanya Flores—share the core values embodied by Kahlo through their personal experiences: resiliency, innovation, vision, persistency, creativity, courage and vulnerability
For example, Antillon-Matthews, managing broker at Realty of Chicago, used the topic of courage in her presentation. She talked how people are taking courage to live through challenging situations of job loss, failed partnerships, anxiety and depression or even sharing personal stories with others.
"We don't know how powerful we are until we really get out there and tell our stories and connect with other women," she said. "We don't feel as lost; we feel connected. I want to encourage everybody to go out there and tell your stories. Go out there and raise your hands. Go out there and grow and be that survival guide to someone else that is in the audience that is just like you that have gone through failures in business, failed relationships and health issues like Frida Kahlo."
Fig Factor Media Author Concierge Gabriela Hernández Franch described the event as a huge success.
"Every part of our event had some component of celebrating our Hispanic heritage while recognizing the important and beautiful art and values that Frida displayed throughout her life," she said. "We are very appreciative of the collaboration we did with College of DuPage."
Martinez explained that this three-month exhibit, which opened in June and will close in mid-September, attracted 100,000 people despite the pandemic and limited occupancy. Martinez reached out to Fig Factor Media Founder Jacqueline S. Ruiz, a COD alumna, for her help in creating this event.
"For Fig Factor Media to do its event here at the college was timely and it resonated with the spirit of Frida," she said. "The synergy with the authors was lovely because these Latinas are awe-inspiring women and Frida was, what I call 'the grandmother of inspiring Latina women.' Frida was definitely a pioneer in the Latina movement. I thought this combination of the authors and Frida was a perfect fit."
About Today's Inspired Latina™ Book Series:
Today's Inspired Latina™ is an award-winning book series of inspiration and hope, a poignant collection of personal stories that will activate your passion. These are success stories that need to be told, to motivate our community for generations to come. By overcoming language barriers, self-doubts and other obstacles in their way, these strong Latinas are a great example of how inspiration and perseverance can lead you to happiness and success in business and life. It's a positive, empowering read for anyone sitting on a dream and thinking it can't come true. Today's Inspired Latina™ shows that it can! For more information about Today's Inspired Latina, please visit: http://www.todayslatina.com.
About Fig Factor Media:
Founded in 2017, Fig Factor Media is an international multicultural media company dedicated to celebrating authors through quality books, expert marketing/PR, event production and creative product development. Their books range from Anthologies and Business books to Children's books. Their goal is to ignite your career as an author and offer proven methods to transform your mission into a movement. Learn more at http://www.figfactormedia.com.
