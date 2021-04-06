CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, officially licensed by HumaNature Studios., is coming soon to the iiRcade Store.
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is the fourth installment in the ToeJam & Earl series, which first appeared on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The iconic '90s duo is back with a funky fresh rogue-like adventure infused with old skool hip-hop and jam packed with awesome throwbacks to the 1991 classic.
Team up for co-op play to discover secret locations, hidden presents and new friends as gamers make their way through a constantly changing and unpredictable world.
"We're excited to bring ToeJam & Earl to iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "This is a fun multiplayer game that is a modern twist to the original Sega Genesis version and plays really well on our platform."
The game also features 30 groovy tunes including unforgettable remixes and new funky fresh basslines performed by musical funkmeister Cody Wright.
Previously released for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, this will be the first time ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is available on a home arcade system.
The game was nominated for the Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake at the New York Game Awards, and for "Game, Classic Revival" at the NAVGTR Awards.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE iiRcade