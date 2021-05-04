AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today tommie Austin, a JdV by Hyatt hotel, is excited to announce its planned summer 2021 opening in the capital city's vibrant music and entertainment district. Currently slated to welcome guests in summer 2021, tommie Austin will be part of Hyatt's independent collection brands, which feature diverse properties, each true to its destination and offering the modern traveler enriching experiences in new and exciting ways.
The new boutique hotel will impart an infectious sense of adventure onto guests where only the essentials await – touchless and contactless check-in via mobile application or kiosk, intentionally designed rooms, distinct and joyful amenities and coffee bar at the hotel's entrance – designed to encourage guests to explore beyond the reaches of the hotel and into the eclectic neighborhoods of Austin. As part of a mixed-use development by BLG Capital Advisors, Geolo Capital, Magellan Development Group and Wanxiang Americas Real Estate Group, tommie Austin will debut alongside the adjoined Thompson Austin and a wealth of amenities, inviting guests and locals to effortlessly mix and mingle in the spirit of the city.
Presenting a heartfelt reimagined lifestyle hotel experience, tommie Austin will feature 193 king guest rooms designed to empower guests by providing the space to shape their stay and encourage creativity. Upon entry, guests will encounter a 10-by-6-foot mural specially curated by Tom Jean Webb that shares a narrative influenced by the southwest and its surroundings. Created to allude a transformative atmosphere and visual experience, the mural possesses an emotional element intended to spark conversation and engagement among tommie guests and visitors alike. The hotel's joyful service and a hip coffee shop and wine bar featuring local craft beers, natural wines and a specialty coffee program led by Austin-based Greater Goods Coffee Co will welcome guests. In an effort to redefine the conventional lobby experience, guests will effortlessly connect to Austin's most vibrant area in a quick, efficient and social manner. Located in the hotel's entrance, a coffee bar will encourage guests to meet and linger with an atmosphere steeped in the surrounding neighborhood.
"tommie Austin is made for the spirited guest, someone constantly on the move, always evolving, creating, and connecting and seeking a locally inspired experience. The hotel intends to provide guests and World of Hyatt members an uplifting place to rest while satisfying the adventurer who is curious and seeking to experience the vibe that downtown Austin and beyond has to offer," said Nate Hardesty, managing director of tommie Austin and Thompson Austin. "From the moment our guests walk through the door, they will be joyfully introduced to a thoughtfully reimagined hotel experience, intended to maximize every moment spent in the city. We are thrilled to introduce the newest hotel in the JdV by Hyatt brand as a place for travelers to enjoy a socially inclusive stay and serve as a launchpad for exploration."
Designed by Studio Collective, the hotel will evoke a unique, autonomous and well-crafted environment drawing inspiration from the colors, materials and sensations of its West Texas surroundings. Taking into account the boundless charm of the vast high-desert ranges, tommie Austin's guest rooms will embody spaces and details reminiscent of natural elements including comfortable, tactile furnishings, southwestern American-inspired materials and textures combined with bold, ethnic geometric patterns to further embrace the surrounding landscape. Guests will encounter six dramatic panoramic images situated above each bed headboard shot by the celebrated local photographer, Kenny Braun. From the Guadalupe Mountain Range to Big Bend Ranch State Park, Kenny Braun curated images exclusively for tommie Austin, Kenny's sole hotel partner, to allow guests the opportunity to explore West Texas from the comfort of their room.
tommie Austin and Thompson Austin will boast vibrant and energetic gathering places and award-winning culinary venues serving a socially inclusive hub for guests, residents and local Austinites. Diners will enjoy a street-side dining concept, The Diner Bar, and The Grey Market, a fourth-floor entertainment deck conceptualized by Chicago's Land and Sea Dept. featuring the hotels' signature restaurant and bar offering with al fresco poolside terrace dining, indoor dining and a billiards/game room experience. A fitness center and expansive indoor-outdoor meetings and event spaces will also be available.
Located on 5th and San Jacinto, approximately 15 minutes from Austin Bergstrom International Airport, tommie Austin will be perfectly situated for the free-spirited guests to connect with Austin's eclectic neighborhoods. Tapping into the amenities of the dynamic locale, and following the JdV by Hyatt brand's intent to celebrate locals and guests alike, tommie Austin will invite guests to explore ATX's unparalleled offerings through the hotel's Choose Your Own Adventure programming featuring local brewery experiences, outdoor activities including biking, mural/graffiti tour, a live music venue voyage and beyond.
Nightly rates at tommie Austin are expected to start at $199. To learn more or book a stay at tommie Austin, please visit tommieaustin.com.
About tommie Austin
Slated to open in Summer 2021 and built for the spirited adventurer, tommie Austin is a new urban hotel experience located in the heart of downtown Austin's vibrant music and entertainment district. Designed to encourage interaction as an epicenter for creativity, the hotel features 193 all king bed guest rooms and offers the efficiency and flexibility of select service, while tapping into the amenities of the dynamic locale. Imparting an infectious sense of adventure onto guests, tommie Austin celebrates individuality throughout every aspect of the modern reimagining of the hotel experience. Built for functionality with contactless check-in kiosk and mobile guest room entry, the hotel boasts a youthful all-day coffee shop and wine bar as an alternative to a traditional hotel lobby, inviting guests to effortlessly mix and mingle in the heartbeat of Austin. For more information, please follow @tommie_atx or visit tommieaustin.com.
About JdV by Hyatt
A community for the spirited, light-hearted, and young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods they call home. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, welcoming all vibes, tribes and unique souls—effortlessly bringing people together with joy-driven service. Embracing its namesake, each property invites guests and locals to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit http://www.jdvhotels.com.
