"Is God Capable?" is a book that aims to fight against the lies of Satan. "Is God Capable?" is the work of author Tommy Thompson, an air force brat who has seen the decline of the respect of God's authority in the last four decades.
Thompson shares, "The purpose of this book is to fight against the lies of Satan with indisputable facts of absolute truth found only in the Word of the Lord, otherwise known as the Bible. These indisputable facts, addressed in this book, answer the following questions:
- "Is God capable of causing His Holy Scriptures to reach us today, accurately translated from the original languages in which they were written?
- "Is God capable of speaking into existence, out of nothing, the trillions of galaxies that make up the heavens and the universe?
- "Is God capable of causing His absolute truth to be applicable to all of us today, thousands of years after His absolute truth was actually written?
- "Is God capable of truly blessing the nation whose God is the Lord?
- "Is God capable of expressing to us that which is true forgiveness?
- "Is God capable of fulfilling His promise of eternal life?
"Satan's answer to all of these questions is a resounding "No, God is not capable."
"The research in this book details people and organizations who have offered indisputable facts that God is capable of accomplishing all of the above. It is my fervent desire to get this book into the hands of as many people as possible so that it can be used as a tool to fight the lies of Satan and, more importantly, promote the absolute truths found in the Word of the Lord, otherwise known as the Bible.
"It is my fervent prayer that the information and suggested actions in this book are used as tools to promote the absolute truths that God really does 'bless the nation whose God is the Lord' and that the Word of the Lord, otherwise known as the Bible, is just as applicable in our lives today as it was when it was written all of those thousands of years ago."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Thompson's new book promises to expose the evil lies of Satan.
The author encourages all who read the seven chapters of this book to support this ministry by giving a copy of this book as a gift to everyone who is spiritually minded.
View a synopsis of "Is God Capable?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Is God Capable?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Is God Capable?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
