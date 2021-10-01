LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VenewLive, the livestreaming platform powered by Kiswe, is partnering with HYBE to host Gen Z 'It' Band TOMORROW X TOGETHER's first exclusive concert on October 3 at 5 PM KST.
'TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT:BOY>' will be livestreamed all over the world. The concert follows the band's release of "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. MOD SUN" from their repackaged second studio album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The original version of the song, "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori" was released as part of their second studio album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.' The album was certified triple platinum in August by KCMA and peaked No.5 on the Billboard 200 where it charted for 13 weeks.
With global streaming capabilities, VenewLive offers a uniquely personalized experience for fans around the world. VenewLive's "HD Multi-view Feature" will allow fans to control their experience of the performances by allowing them to switch between six camera angles, one for the overall performance and five angles that will highlight each member's personal charisma and talent.
This interactive and immersive concert will include the platform's popular "Super Chat" function, which allows the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members and their audiences to directly interact with each other in the live stream chat. Viewers will be able to interact with each other as well via the chat feature. In addition, global audiences who speak English, Japanese and Chinese will be able to see live translations during the event.
For more information on how to purchase tickets visit: Weverse App, Weverse Shop or VenewLive.
_____________________________________________________________________
About TOMORROW X TOGETHER
About TOMORROW X TOGETHER TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as "Tomorrow by Together," has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards. Through music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to tell personal stories that draw empathy from youth all over the world. Their relatable and universal narrative has enabled their latest release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, to rank No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop's 'It' Band of 2021.
About HYBE
HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is an entertainment lifestyle platform company that innovates the music industry under the mission "We believe in music." The company was listed on the KOSPI Market of Korea Exchange (KRX) in October 2020. HYBE has established its business ventures in entertainment lifestyle upon three pillars. The label division brings creatives centered around music and artists such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and ZICO. Solution operates specialized business units for video content, IP, learning and games. The platform division connects and expands all of HYBE's contents and services. Based on organic operations and synergies created in each field, HYBE aims to create top-notch content, expand fan experience, and make a difference for anyone who enjoys a music-based entertainment lifestyle.
About VenewLive
VenewLive is a Digital Live Performance Streaming Platform, powered by Kiswe, that delivers a unique immersive experience to global music fans, expanding viewership beyond physical venues. Our Multi-View technology enlivens the artists' performances, delivering on-stage magic and energy to fans virtually. Through our digital interactive features, the fans will feel seen and valued by the artists and enjoy a collective viewing experience with other fans.
About Kiswe
Kiswe is the interactive video company that creates real-time live streams to engage digital audiences and unique communities around the world. By partnering with sports rights holders, Kiswe Studio enables remote commentators to transform live games into multiple viewing experiences via personalized content and local languages. Kiswe's technology also unlocks ways for people to stay connected over live events through a content creation and mobile platform that bridges media companies with consumers. Kiswe is headquartered in New Jersey, USA and has offices in New York, Seoul, Hasselt and Singapore. Learn more at http://www.kiswe.com.
Media Contact
cassady nordeen, VenewLive, +1 (718) 644-0273, cassady@purposenorthamerica.com
SOURCE VenewLive