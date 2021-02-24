DENVER, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom's Watch Bar, the new sports watching entertainment experience, has signed a 6000+ square foot multi-level retail lease in DOCO, in the shadow of Golden 1 Center, Home of the Sacramento Kings. The lease includes an indoor/outdoor bar and expansive outdoor patios.
The DOCO location will be the seventh Tom's Watch Bar location, and the first of many new locations to be announced in 2021.
About Tom's Watch Bar
Founded in 2014, Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time", Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming covers all sports, from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of screens provides 360° viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play by play for their favorite game.
Tom's Watch Bar is a great choice for any sports watching occasion. With its combination of 360-degree indoor viewing room, indoor/outdoor bar and expansive patios with plenty of screens, Tom's Watch Bar is a perfect choice for all sports fans, groups, and private parties.
With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu. Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan.
In addition to great viewing, sound, drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar is like no other. Tom's offers games, contests and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party.
Based in Denver, Colorado, and led by an experienced and energized management team, Tom's Watch Bar is committed to aggressive growth with a focus on sports centers, casinos and airports.
For more information, please contact Brooks Schaden (303-592-3825) or Tom Ryan (303-589- 6154)
About DOCO (Downtown Commons)
Located adjacent to Golden 1 Center (the world's most technologically advanced and sustainable arena), DOCO is an emerging entertainment and lifestyle district in Sacramento's dynamic urban core showcased by incredible retail destinations, bars and restaurants, office space, residential units, the Sawyer Hotel (a 250-room boutique hotel managed by Kimpton Hotels), and the vibrant and iconic sculpture by Jeff Koons titled "Coloring Book."
For more information, visit http://www.docosacramento.com or follow DOCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Social Media Tag: #HelloDOCO
Media Contact: Traci Rockefeller Cusack at 916-213-4373 or traci@trockcommunications.com
Media Contact
Kaitlin Blanton, Allied Global Marketing, +1 407-256-2123, kblanton@alliedglobalmarketing.com
SOURCE Tom’s Watch Bar