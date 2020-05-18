TONIGHT: More than 50 Powerhouse Performers Team Up for A Night of Covenant House Stars

Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Dolly Parton, Diane Keaton, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Morgan Freeman, Randy Jackson, Zac Levy, John Dickerson in Online Concert for Covenant House tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm PT A Night of Covenant House Stars to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Broadway on Demand, Broadway World, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Stars in the House.