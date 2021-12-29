POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "2021 Top Ten Celebrity Homes"
The financial climate in 2021 witnessed a large surge into real estate by many celebrities. With a new year, it's fun to look back at celebrity real estate that changed hands in 2021.
1) Camila Cabello Lists Hollywood Hills Home
Not surprising that Camila Cabello's charming Hollywood Hills home went under contract just a few days after it was listed at $3.95 million. Camila put her 3,579-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath home on the market in early November, and it sold for $4.3 million before the month was over.
2) Leonardo DiCaprio Buys "Modern Family" Star's Stunning Home
Leonardo DiCaprio is not only an excellent actor, he is also a great son. In 2021, he purchased the Los Feliz home of "Modern Family" star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, for his mother for $7.1 million.
3) Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Sell in LA & Buy in Miami
A-Listers Joe Jonas and wife, Sophie Turner, sold their California home in 2021 for $15.2 million. Located in the Royal Oaks enclave of Encino in Los Angeles, the 15,000-square-foot home has nine bedrooms and eleven baths.
4) Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz: Stars In Music & Modern Homes
Fifteen-time Grammy Award-winner, Alicia Keys, and producer-husband, Swizz Beatz, are big fans of modern architecture, proven when they purchased the Razor House in La Jolla, California in 2019 for $20.8 million - originally priced at $45 million. In addition to the Razor House, the couple also own a modern home in Phoenix that they put on the market in 2021 at $3.1 million.
5) Tom Cruise's 320-Acre, Colorado Mountain Ranch
Aside from his box-office-busting films, Tom Cruise has added yet another feather in his cap. He sold his 320-acre Colorado ranch for his asking price of $39.5 million. The Telluride home holds a lot of history for Cruise. It is where he enjoyed time with his children and much of his marriage to Katie Holmes.
6) Matthew Perry Sells An Entire Floor At Celebrity Hotspot
It was a great year for Matthew Perry when it comes to real estate. In addition to acting, writing and producing, the "Friends" star has been buying, restyling and reselling some fabulous California homes for many years. He recently sold his stunning Century City condo in LA for $21.6 million - the most expensive condo sale in Los Angeles since at least 2015.
7) Matt Damon Sells Quick After $3 Million Price Cut
Bidding farewell to Los Angeles, Matt Damon listed his Zen-inspired Pacific Palisades mansion in early 2021 for $21 million. With no takers, Matt reduced the price to $17.9 million, and it sold in a couple of weeks.
8) Kelly Clarkson Sells Her Gorgeous Tennessee Lake Home
It may have taken four years, but singer, songwriter, and talk-show host, Kelly Clarkson, sold her gorgeous lake house in Hendersonville, Tennessee for $6.3 million. The original listing price was $8.75 million in 2017 with the most recent reduction in early 2021 to $7.49 million. Not only is the house beautiful, but its setting is the star of the show on the banks of Old Hickory Lake near Nashville.
9) John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Had Too Many Beverly Hills Homes
After settling in their new Beverly Hills home last summer, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen found themselves with two Beverly Hills homes - so the one they bought from Rihanna in 2016 was put up for sale. It is the contemporary-style home where they lived when their two children were born and was the home often seen on Chrissy's social media posts. With one too many homes and one of Hollywood's busiest schedules, the superstar couple reduced the price from $23.95 million to $17.95 million. It sold for $16.8 million.
10) Enchanting Oasis of TV's Black-ish Star Nicole Sullivan
Nicole Sullivan is best known for her acting roles in the TV series "Black-ish" and "The King of Queens" but her charming cottage-style home in LA's Laurel Canyon is a colorful example of her keen eye and romantic take on the type of environment that shows her true personality. She put it on the market in late 2021, priced at $1.45 million. It soon sold at over the asking price for $1.785 million.
