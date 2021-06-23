GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharla Crawford, CEO of Gravity Junction, was recently sworn in as the newest member of the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta, Athens, and North Georgia. Gravity Junction is one of Atlanta's leading marketing and SaaS firms.
Crawford lends her expertise in all things marketing, web development, and web design, as well as her well-known business and process development acumen to the BBB.
"When my partners and I decided to join the BBB last fall, I never would have thought I'd be nominated to its board of directors," Crawford explained. "To be considered for a nomination, the existing board votes on nominees based on the needs of the organization and where they feel they could be lacking in expertise. I was excited and honored to be nominated."
After a rigorous interview process, Crawford was invited to sit on the board for two years.
"My experience thus far has been amazing," Crawford said.
BBB employees have already reached out to Crawford to consult on the organization's SEO strategies and messaging.
"The BBB can be a huge boost to businesses across our region and the nation. It's been exciting to work with the leaders in our local branch to plan ways to change the narrative around the BBB. The BBB is a valuable resource. I think we can employ proactive practices and move the BBB toward extending more value propositions, helping them be an essential part of what business owners need to build strong, resilient businesses," Crawford said.
Gravity Junction is best known for its ability to create brands or transform existing ones. Notable clients include: John Addison of Addison Leadership Group, Asa Carlton, Inc, Pinnacle Aviation, Atlanta Dental, and Vee Culinary, LLC, among others.
"While I certainly have my own expertise, and my team depends on me for process integration, Gravity Junction is a think-tank of brilliant writers, designers, and developers. I am inspired daily by our team's intellect and talent."
For more information about Gravity Junction or Sharla Crawford visit GravityJunction.com
