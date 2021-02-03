NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has published the February rankings of the top eCommerce development companies and the top Shopify designers.
The ranked eCommerce development agencies specialize in a variety of platforms. Their services typically include:
- Web planning
- eCommerce development consultation
- Backend and frontend development
- Integrations
- And more
The top eCommerce development agencies in February are:
1. Absolute Web - absoluteweb.com
Absolute Web is an eCommerce growth agency based in Miami (Florida) and Los Angeles (California).
Since 1999, Absolute Web team has helped companies achieve their eCommerce goals through custom development, UI/UX design, API integrations and digital marketing. The agency has partnerships with eCommerce platforms such as Magento, Shopify Plus and BigCommerce.
2. Evestar - evestar.com
Evestar is a team of eCommerce experts and a branding agency founded by a unicorn entrepreneur.
The agency works with recognizable brand names and emerging startups alike, delivering branding, video content creation, copywriting, graphic design and other services.
3. DotcomWeavers - dotcomweavers.com
DotcomWeavers is an award-winning, Magento-certified web design and development company specialized in eCommerce, custom software, and mobile apps. The company integrates consultation into their offering.
Since 2007, they have completed over 400 projects for businesses of all sizes and industries.
4. KICKSTART SOLUTIONS LLP - kickstartsolutions.in
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, SEO and more
5. Maverick Agency - maverickagency.ca
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Brand Development and more
6. Addevice - addevice.io
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Graphic Design and more
7. Code Inspiration - codeinspiration.pro
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, QA Testing and more
8. UkrInSofT - ukrinsoft.com
Expertise: Web Design, UX Design, App Development and more
9. Brandtellers Studio, Lda - brandtellers.com
Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Branding and more
10. Elsner Technologies Pty Ltd - elsner.com.au
Expertise: eCommerce Development, App Development, SEO and more
11. Dotlogics Inc. - dotlogics.com
Expertise: eCommerce Design, Web Development, Branding and more
12. Volt Agency - volt-agency.com
Expertise: eCommerce Design, Web Development, eCommerce Paid Advertising and more
13. Action Marketing Co. - actionmarketingco.com
Expertise: Web Development, Brand Development, Content Production and more
14. Cool Digital - letsbecool.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, UX Design and more
15. Web Redone - webredone.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, UX Design, App Development and more
16. ArtVersion - artversion.com
Expertise: Web Design, UX Design, Branding and more
17. B2C Infosolutions - b2cinfosolutions.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, App Development, SEO and more
In addition to the top eCommerce development companies in February 2021, DesignRush has also recognized the top Shopify website developers worldwide.
The top Shopify website designers are:
1. Netalico Commerce - netalico.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Shopify Development, UX Design and more
2. Zestard - zestard.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Shopify Development, Digital Marketing and more
3. Sleepless Media - sleeplessmedia.com
Expertise: Web Design, Shopify Development, Branding and more
4. Nextbracket - nextbracket.io
Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, Cloud Hosting and more
5. Noble Intent Studio - nobleintentstudio.com
Expertise: Web Design, Graphic Design, Branding and more
6. SoftLoft - soft-loft.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Shopify Development, Magento Development and more
7. Newfound Marketing - newfoundmarketing.ca
Expertise: Web Design, Shopify Development, SEO and more
Brands can explore the top eCommerce development companies and Shopify specialists by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more
Media Contact
Emma Debeljak, DesignRush, 8008565417, emma@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush