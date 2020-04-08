DALLAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of real estate's most popular real estate podcasts, "Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons from the #1 Ranked Agent in the US," released today a new episode for home builders.
"Following a recent federal advisory concerning the COVID-19 response, most states have designated residential construction an essential service," said Ben Caballero, president and founder of Dallas-based HomesUSA.com.
"Home builders are continuing with construction, but they need creative ideas to help them prepare for the market's recovery while remaining viable. This new episode discusses ideas on how builders can do that," he said.
"Ben Caballero Real Estate Lessons: Part 5 – How Production Home Builders win by maximizing the Multiple Listing Service (MLS)," features legendary top producing agent Ben Caballero, a current Guinness World Record title holder for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent."
Ben is the first individual with more than $2 billion of MLS recorded sales transactions in a single year, a feat he has accomplished every year since 2018. He has been consistently ranked as the No. 1 agent by REAL Trends in its "The Thousands" lists, which appears in the Wall Street Journal, for both transaction sides and volume since 2013.
Now available for free download on Apple iTunes and Google Play Music, "Part 5" is the latest episode in a podcast series that has received thousands of downloads from real estate agents and home builders since its debut at the end of 2018.
Ben says his newest podcast episode focuses specifically on home builders because, "Builders are missing a multi-million-dollar profit opportunity by not truly understanding the value, or taking full advantage, of the best and cheapest real estate marketing tool in the world: the MLS or Multiple Listing Service."
In the new 14-minute episode, Ben explains why speed, accuracy and efficiency are essential to the management of builder listings in the MLS. Ben discusses how he fully leverages the MLS to help his 60+ builder clients in Texas make faster sales and increase profitability by reducing carrying costs.
Throughout his five-episode podcast, Ben shares secrets to his success, gives advice to agents on how to build their businesses, explains the unique services he and his company, HomesUSA.com, provide builders, and tells stories about his rise to the top. Each podcast is introduced by award-winning real estate journalist and accomplished author Tom Kelly.
"Most of America's 1.4 million licensed real estate agents remain housebound, working from home. Many are taking time to learn new skills to prepare for a major rebound in real estate business. My podcast series teaches agents a huge business opportunity: how to work with builders," Caballero added.
Ben Caballero's podcast series is also available on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Player FM and most major podcast platforms free of charge.
