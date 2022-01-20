NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A successfully developed and applied SEO strategy can generate an ROI as high as 12.2x of the marketing spend. This proves that investing in SEO is a profitable way for businesses to ensure online visibility and engagement. As businesses look to win a greater share of the market this year, SEO is one of the main tools to improve their success rate.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the SEO trends that will help businesses increase their organic reach and performance.
1) STAY UPDATED ON COMPETITOR SEO STRATEGIES
According to Jessica Peterson, CEO of Peterson SEO, keeping a close eye on the competition's SEO strategies can help businesses stay ahead.
"SEO is a game of intelligence," said Peterson. "[...] you need to know what your competitors are up to. [This] means you are going to need tools in your arsenal. That's why we recommend Ahrefs and SpyFu when it comes to analyzing your [competitor's] SEO and ad strategies."
2) BOOST DOMAIN AUTHORITY THROUGH JOINT VENTURES
According to Tanner Rankin, eCommerce consultant at The Source Approach, businesses can boost their domain authority by pursuing links from joint ventures.
"For example, if you sell supplements, you can earn links by partnering with functional medicine practitioners or holistic medicine practitioners," said Rankin. "[…] if you are selling business consulting services, you can create joint ventures with accountants and earn links from their websites."
3) KNOW GOOGLE'S E.A.T. CONCEPT
Lastly, JourneyEngine's Founder Justin Thomas sees Google's E.A.T. (Expertise. Authoritativeness. Trustworthiness) concept to be the most important trend to be aware of this year.
"New limitations on paid advertising are causing marketers to turn to organic search for higher returns," said Thomas. "But the days of SEO "hacks" are over. Winning this game requires high-quality content that educates your audience in an authentic way. [E.A.T.] is not a new concept. [However, it's] more important than ever, considering the latest algorithm updates."
Brands can explore the top SEO agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
