NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is estimated that 60% of businesses used videos as a marketing tool in 2020.
Almost half of the marketers worldwide use video regularly or have done so over the last year. The ever-growing video marketing trend is expected to carry into 2021 as nearly 94% of those who already use video plan to continue investing in it.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the March ranking of the top video production companies that help businesses conceptualize, storyboard, film, produce and even market highly engaging videos for various channels.
The top video production companies in March 2021 are:
1. Leaders Media Ltd. - wefilmevents.ca
Expertise: Event Videography, Live Streaming, Promotional Videos and more
2. JV Studios, LLC - thejvstudio.com
Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more
3. Sooner Marketing Solutions - soonermarketingsolutions.com
Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Digital Marketing & Advertising and more
4. Rocket House Pictures - rockethousepictures.com
Expertise: Video Production, Drone Services and more
5. Studio52 - studio52.tv
Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Radio Commercials and more
6. Black Box Productions - blackboxproductions.tv
Expertise: Full-Service Production, Video Marketing, Concept & Development and more
7. Ghostwriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com
Expertise: Video Production & Marketing, Ghostwriting, Market Research and more
8. Persian Magic Art Group - persianmagicartgroup.com
Expertise: Video Production, Post-Production, Narration and more
9. Pegasus Media - pegasusmedia.fi
Expertise: Video Production and more
10. Genius Videos - geniusvideos.co
Expertise: Video Production, 2D Animation, Explainer Videos and more
11. Vidico - vidico.com
Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Case Studies and more
12. Hawaii Video Pro - hawaiivideopro.com
Expertise: Video Production and more
13. Brandefy - brandefy.com (problem with accessing website)
Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Digital Marketing and more
14. Visual Smugglers - visualsmugglers.com
Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing and more
15. Cloud in the Sky Studios - cloudintheskystudios.com
Expertise: Video Production, Creative Development, Project Management and more
16. Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com
Expertise: Video Production & Distribution, Video Marketing, Content Strategy and more
17. Forge Digital Marketing, LLC - forgedigitalmarketing.com
Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Graphic Design and more
18. Techxide - techxide.com
Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Logo & Graphic Design and more
19. Dublite Productions - dublite.com
Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Graphic Design and more
20. Contenteams Media LLP - contenteams.com
Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Communicative Design and more
21. QA Graphics - qag3d.com
Expertise: Video Production, 3D Modeling, Web Design and more
22. New Evolution Video - newevolutionvideoproduction.com
Expertise: Video Production, Corporate Video Services, VAAS (Video As A Service) and more
Brands can explore the top video production companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Luka Radovanovci, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush