NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is estimated that 60% of businesses used videos as a marketing tool in 2020.

Almost half of the marketers worldwide use video regularly or have done so over the last year. The ever-growing video marketing trend is expected to carry into 2021 as nearly 94% of those who already use video plan to continue investing in it.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the March ranking of the top video production companies that help businesses conceptualize, storyboard, film, produce and even market highly engaging videos for various channels.

The top video production companies in March 2021 are:

1. Leaders Media Ltd. - wefilmevents.ca

Expertise: Event Videography, Live Streaming, Promotional Videos and more

2. JV Studios, LLC - thejvstudio.com

Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more

3. Sooner Marketing Solutions - soonermarketingsolutions.com

Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Digital Marketing & Advertising and more

4. Rocket House Pictures - rockethousepictures.com

Expertise: Video Production, Drone Services and more

5. Studio52 - studio52.tv

Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Radio Commercials and more

6. Black Box Productions - blackboxproductions.tv

Expertise: Full-Service Production, Video Marketing, Concept & Development and more

7. Ghostwriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com

Expertise: Video Production & Marketing, Ghostwriting, Market Research and more

8. Persian Magic Art Group - persianmagicartgroup.com

Expertise: Video Production, Post-Production, Narration and more

9. Pegasus Media - pegasusmedia.fi

Expertise: Video Production and more

10. Genius Videos - geniusvideos.co

Expertise: Video Production, 2D Animation, Explainer Videos and more

11. Vidico - vidico.com

Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Case Studies and more

12. Hawaii Video Pro - hawaiivideopro.com

Expertise: Video Production and more

13. Brandefy - brandefy.com (problem with accessing website)

Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Digital Marketing and more

14. Visual Smugglers - visualsmugglers.com

Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing and more

15. Cloud in the Sky Studios - cloudintheskystudios.com

Expertise: Video Production, Creative Development, Project Management and more

16. Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com

Expertise: Video Production & Distribution, Video Marketing, Content Strategy and more

17. Forge Digital Marketing, LLC - forgedigitalmarketing.com

Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Graphic Design and more

18. Techxide - techxide.com

Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Logo & Graphic Design and more

19. Dublite Productions - dublite.com

Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Graphic Design and more

20. Contenteams Media LLP - contenteams.com

Expertise: Video Production, Animation, Communicative Design and more

21. QA Graphics - qag3d.com

Expertise: Video Production, 3D Modeling, Web Design and more

22. New Evolution Video - newevolutionvideoproduction.com

Expertise: Video Production, Corporate Video Services, VAAS (Video As A Service) and more

Brands can explore the top video production companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

Media Contact

Luka Radovanovci, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.