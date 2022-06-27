All proceeds will be donated to Ukrainian refugees settling in Topeka, adding to the $50K raised by the Topeka Refugee Task Force
TOPEKA, Kan., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Topeka recently announced a Ukrainian refugee benefit concert as part of Topeka Music Week, a weeklong music festival taking place from July 8–16 in the capital city. All proceeds will be donated to Ukrainian refugees that have settled in Topeka earlier this year through the Topeka Refugee Task Force— adding to the $50,000 that has already been donated by community members since March.
"We are proud to continue to provide refuge for Ukrainians and other in-need individuals through the Topeka Refugee Task Force, which was formed earlier this year," said Sean Dixon, president at Visit Topeka. "When I heard community members wanted to put together a Topeka Music Week concert specifically to support Ukrainian refugees, I was blown away. So far, we have brought nearly 30 Ukrainians to the area, and this fundraising effort will allow us to continue on that path as more refugees come to the U.S."
The city's Refugee Task Force aims to welcome those displaced by war and provide them with home and job placement, schooling, counseling, necessities like clothing, food and transportation, as well as extracurricular activities for children like youth sports programs. The benefit concert will feature performances from vocalist Mariia Ratman, a Ukraine native who traveled to Topeka with her family to escape the war. Her set list will include songs in both English and Ukrainian. In addition to her performance, fellow Ukraine natives will share stories of their journeys to the U.S.
"I am honored to have been invited to perform during Topeka Music Week to benefit my fellow Ukrainians who have found refuge in the region," said Mariia Ratman. "Topeka has maintained its commitment to support refugee efforts, and this benefit concert further showcases the community's willingness to welcome us with open arms."
The Task Force represents an ongoing humanitarian effort — in September of last year, Kansas welcomed 500 Afghan families fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country. The benefit concert, sponsored by cohort.digital, will take place Sunday, July 10 from 6:30–8 p.m. at The Beacon, 420 S.W. 9th St. Tickets are available for purchase here and include admission to the concert, one complimentary beverage and a treat provided by local favorite Hazel Hill Chocolate. Ratman's performance is slated for 7 p.m. and will include a setlist of more than a dozen songs.
In addition to the Ukrainian benefit concert, Topeka Music Week will feature performances at venues across the city, including downtown's Evergy Plaza and Jayhawk Theatre, NOTO's Redbud Park, Happy Basset Barrel House, the Legendary Boobie Trap Bar, and more. The week culminates with Topeka's historic Fiesta Mexicana, which will feature exciting Spanish-language performances, and Country Stampede, a three-day outdoor country music festival held at Heartland Motorsports Park. More information about Topeka Music Week can be found at TopekaMusicWeek.com.
