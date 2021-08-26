HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based TopSpot Internet Marketing is now offering corporate and industrial video services for clients. Starting this month, TopSpot clients can augment their digital marketing strategies with professionally produced videos.
"As we approach our 18th anniversary, we continue to reflect on the opportunities we have been given that have allowed us to evolve into who we are today. We continue to challenge ourselves and hold ourselves accountable, just as we did when we started the organization in 2003. We continue to embrace the evolution of the digital industry and the changes it brings. We are excited to now be offering video production services that will meet the needs of our clients and continue to create opportunities for our team's growth," says David Underwood, TopSpot President.
Video's importance in connecting people to brands and demonstrating everything from company mission to day-to-day processes has always been important. However, 2020 brought the impact of video to the forefront of business needs as in-person tours and meetings became less available.
TopSpot's video offerings include facility tours, company overviews, client testimonials, and process, product and equipment overviews. Video ads for use online can also be created to further complement a company's video strategy.
Sean Cunningham and Anthony Ortiz, TopSpot's video producers, have over 35 years of experience combined. They have been with the team since October 2020 and helped create our video offering process and structure from the ground up. Says Sean Cunningham, "As the fastest and most consumed medium, it was a great next step for TopSpot to offer video production to our clients so we can fully serve them. I love getting to know our clients better and deepening those relationships as we work through the video production process with them." Adding to that, Anthony Ortiz says, "Video is a game-changer. It has the ability to engage your audience by providing endless storytelling opportunities, whether that's highlighting a specific product or providing an overview of your company."
You can view TopSpot's growing video portfolio at https://vimeo.com/topspotvideo
About TopSpot: TopSpot is a search marketing firm in Houston, Texas. Their online marketing services include search engine optimization and pay-per-click advertising that can be provided as a single service, or an integrated digital marketing strategy. TopSpot also offers web design and development, video production and analytics solutions to track your internet marketing ROI.
