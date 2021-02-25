MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBANCO, S.A, Institución de Banca Múltiple, as Trustee of the CIB/3370 Trust, announces that Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V. ("Total Play"), provider of triple play services in Mexico, announced today fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results.

Fourth quarter results

"During the period, the growth in the number of users of Totalplay Residencial was outstanding, thanks to our superior triple play services, which constitute the most advanced technological proposal and reliable Internet access, as well as the highest speed, which allows to bring-in world-class connectivity and the most innovative entertainment experience to thousands of families," commented Eduardo Kuri, CEO of Total Play. "The strong demand for our services notably boosted the company's revenues, which together with solid efficiencies in the operation, generated an outstanding increase in EBITDA and operating profit."

Revenues for the period were Ps.5,675 million, 33% above the Ps.4,272 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.3,206 million, compared to Ps.2,656 million from the previous year.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA grew 53%, to Ps.2,469 million, from Ps.1,616 million a year ago; EBITDA margin for the quarter was 44%, six percentage points higher than 38% a year ago. The Company recorded an operating income of Ps.651 million, compared to an operating income of Ps.299 million a year ago.

Total Play's net income was Ps.307 million, from net income of Ps.129 million in the same period of 2019.



   4Q 2019

   4Q 2020

   Change







Ps.

%











Revenues from services

$4,272

$5,675

$1,403

33%











EBITDA      

$1,616

$2,469

$853

53%











Operating result

$299

$651

$352

----











Net result  

$129

$307

$178

----





















Amounts in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization

Revenues from services

The company's revenues grew 33%, as a result of a 57% increase in sales from the residential segment, partially offset by a 6% reduction in revenues from the enterprise business.

The growth in revenues of Totalplay Residencial to Ps.4,149 million, compared to Ps.2,644 million in the previous year, results from a 65% increase in the number of subscribers of the company's services, to 2'444,458.

Revenue generating units — RGUs — grew 65%, to 6'458,724 at the end of the quarter, compared to 3'919,852 the previous year. The number of data RGUs grew 65%, to 2,444,458, that of voice 73%, to 2'372,314 and that of video increased 54%, to 1'641,952.

RGUs

The dynamism of Total Play Residencial reflects the preference of thousands of users for the solid offer of Internet services with speeds of up to 500 Mbps, content on applications and attributes of linear TV that optimize the customer's entertainment experience, as well as telephony solutions with worldwide coverage from the mobile application. In this context, the Churn rate was 1.2% at the end of the quarter compared to 1.6% a year ago, and the average revenue per subscriber — ARPU — for the last twelve months was Ps.613 — outstanding level in the market — from Ps.607 from the previous year.

Churn

Given the notable demand for Total Play services, the company invests to increase geographic coverage and further expand the subscriber base. The number of homes passed across the country grew 18%, to 10.5 million at the end of the quarter — through 99,678 kilometers of fiber optics — from 8.9 million a year ago.

Penetration — proportion of homes passed by Total Play that have the company's telecommunications services — continued its solid growth and reached 23.2% at the end of the quarter, more than 6 percentage points higher than 16.7% a year ago.

Homes passes (millions) and penetration

The reduction in revenues from the enterprise segment to Ps.1,526 million, from Ps.1,628 million in the previous year, is the result of significant reported revenues, a year ago, related to the C5 project — video surveillance service, computer applications and telephony focused on security and community service — in Mexico City.

The demand for the company's high-capacity internet services, video surveillance, and cloud and management solutions is strong and growing, by a large number of the most important companies in Mexico and by government entities. Total client's services connected by the enterprise segment grew 16% to 103,927, at the end of the quarter, compared to 89,763 the previous year.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 21%, as a result of a 5% increase in service costs and a 34% growth in general expenses. The increase in costs, to Ps.1,322 million, from Ps.1,254 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content that allows offering superior entertainment options, acquisition of telecommunications equipment for business customers, commissions, licenses and acquisition of connection links for the optimal functioning of the network, in the context of growth in the company's geographical coverage.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.1,884 million, from Ps.1,402 million, reflects higher personnel, advertising and promotion and maintenance expenses, to generate optimal services, within the framework of growing operations in Total Play.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.2,469 million compared to Ps.1,616 million from the previous year. The company recorded operating income of Ps.651 million, from operating income of Ps.299 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

An increase of Ps.134 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of investments in coverage of the fiber optic network, as part of the company's growth strategy.

An increase of Ps.389 million in subscriber acquisition cost, derived from the steady growth of users, who require a greater number of telecommunications equipment.

An increase of Ps.402 million in interest charges, mainly derived from an increase in long-term financial debt.

Total Play registered a net income of Ps.307 million, from a profit of Ps.129 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, the company's debt with cost was Ps. 26,312 million, compared to Ps.15,122 million from the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter totaled Ps.1,787 million, from Ps.227 million a year ago; as a result, net debt was Ps.24,525 million, compared to Ps.14,895 million from the previous year.

The financial lease liability was Ps.4,429 million, compared to Ps.4,388 million from the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is related to the successful placement of Senior Notes for US$575 million in international markets in the period.

Issue of Senior Notes for US$575 million

In November, it was announced that Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V. successfully placed US$575 million of Senior Notes, in international markets, with an annual interest rate of 7.5% and maturity in 2025.

The Notes — which were rated B2 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch — are used to increase the geographical coverage of the company in the national territory, as well as to refinance liabilities, in order to reduce the cost of debt and improve its maturity profile.

Cash Flow

During 2020, Total Play generated cash flow from operating activities of Ps.8,498 million, as well as cash flow from financing activities of Ps.7,211 million within the framework of the placement of Senior Notes for US$575 million.

Those amounts were partially offset by investments of Ps.14,201 million, which were directed, to a large extent, to the geographic expansion of the fiber optic network across the country, as well as the purchase of telecommunications equipment to connect a growing number of users to the company's triple play services. As a result, the company's cash increase in the year was Ps.1,560 million.

Corporate governance

In January, Total Play announced the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors, to reaffirm its commitment to the best corporate governance practices, and to strategies and procedures that lead to optimal business management.

The new independent board members appointed are: Sergio Gutiérrez Muguerza, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Deacero, S.A.P.I. de C.V.; Marcelino Goméz Velasco y Sanromán, Chairman of Centro Netec, S.A. de C.V.; Ignacio Cobián Villegas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Timbermart, S.A. de C.V.; and Gonzalo Brockmann García, President of Hostales de América.

The related board members are: Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego, Chair of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2003; Pedro Padilla Longoria, member of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2003; Jorge Mendoza Garza, member of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2010; which are joined by new board members Maria Laura Medina de Salinas, board member of Design Week Mexico; and Benjamin Salinas Sada, who has served as an alternate member of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2010.

Twelve-month results

Revenues for the year 2020 totaled Ps.19,557 million, 37% above the Ps.14,267 million of the previous year, within the framework of dynamic growth in residential and business revenues.

Total costs and expenses grew 39%, to Ps.12,216 million, from Ps.8,787 million. This growth is the result of a 43% increase in costs for services —  derived mainly from the purchase of content that allows offering superior entertainment options, and the acquisition of telecommunications equipment for business customers, commissions, licenses and acquisition of connection links for optimal operation of the network — in the context of growth in the company's geographic coverage — as well as a 36% increase in general expenses, derived from higher personnel, advertising and promotion expenses, as well as maintenance, to consolidate the optimal service, in the framework of growing operations of the company.

Total Play reported EBITDA of Ps.7,341 million, 34% above the Ps.5,480 million of the previous year. Operating income was Ps.908 million, from Ps.1,080 million in 2019.

The company registered a net loss of Ps.660 million, compared to a net income of Ps.663 million the previous year.



2019

2020

   Change







Ps.

%











Revenues from services

$14,267

$19,557

$5,290

37%











EBITDA      

$5,480

$7,341

$1,861

34%











Operating result

$1,080

$908

$(172)

-16%











Net result  

$663

$(660)

$(1,323)

----





















Amounts in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: operating income before depreciation and amortization

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)







































4Q19



4Q20



Change



$

%



$

%



$

%



















Revenue from services

4,272

100%



5,675

100%



1,403

33%



















Cost of services

(1,254)

(29%)



(1,322)

(23%)



(68)

(5%)



















Gross profit

3,018

71%



4,353

77%



1,335

44%



















General expenses

(1,402)

(33%)



(1,884)

(33%)



(482)

(34%)



















EBITDA

1,616

38%



2,469

44%



853

53%



















Depreciation and amortization

(529)

(12%)



(663)

(12%)



(134)

(25%)

Subscribers acquisition cost

(767)

(18%)



(1,156)

(20%)



(389)

(51%)

Other income (expenses) - Net

(21)

(0%)



1

0%



22

105%



















Operating profit (loss)

299

7%



651

11%



352

118%



















Financial cost:

















Interest revenue

15

0%



14

0%



(1)

(7%)

Accrued interest expense

(136)

(3%)



(538)

(9%)



(402)

----

Other financial (expenses) income - Net

(8)

(0%)



(72)

(1%)



(64)

----

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net

36

1%



262

5%



226

----



















Profit (loss) before income tax provision

206

5%



317

6%



111

54%



















Income tax provision

(77)

(2%)



(10)

(0%)



67

87%



















Net income (loss) for the period

129

3%



307

5%



178

138%

 

 

TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)





















Accumulated



Accumulated









12M19



12M20



Change



$

%



$

%



$

%



















Revenue from services

14,267

100%



19,557

100%



5,290

37%



















Cost of services

(3,506)

(25%)



(5,031)

(26%)



(1,525)

(43%)



















Gross profit

10,761

75%



14,526

74%



3,765

35%



















General expenses

(5,281)

(37%)



(7,185)

(37%)



(1,904)

(36%)



















EBITDA

5,480

38%



7,341

38%



1,861

34%



















Depreciation and amortization

(1,774)

(12%)



(2,458)

(13%)



(684)

(39%)

Subscribers acquisition cost

(2,605)

(18%)



(3,982)

(20%)



(1,377)

(53%)

Other income (expenses) - Net

(21)

(0%)



7

0%



28

133%



















Operating profit

1,080

8%



908

5%



(172)

(16%)



















Financial cost:

















Interest revenue

56

0%



45

0%



(11)

(20%)

Accrued interest expense

(421)

(3%)



(1,441)

(7%)



(1,020)

----

Other financial expenses

(54)

(0%)



(135)

(1%)



(81)

----

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net

100

1%



(6)

(0%)



(106)

----



















Profit (loss) before income tax provision

761

5%



(629)

(3%)



(1,390)

----



















Income tax provision

(98)

(1%)



(31)

(0%)



67

(68%)



















Net income (loss) for the period

663

5%



(660)

(3%)



(1,323)

----

 

 

TOTALPLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)

























As of December 31,











2019





2020





Change





$

%



$

%



$

%

Assets



















CURRENT ASSETS



















Cash and cash 



227

1%



1,787

4%



1,560

----

Customers - net



2,156

6%



2,376

5%



220

10%

Other receivables and recoverable taxes



2,110

6%



3,385

7%



1,275

60%

Other financial assets



949

3%



1,272

3%



323

34%

Inventories



1,260

4%



1,621

3%



361

29%

Prepaid expenses



143

0%



407

1%



264

----

Total current assets



6,845

20%



10,848

22%



4,003

58%





















NON-CURRENT ASSETS



















Property, plant and equipmente - Net



22,605

66%



32,756

67%



10,151

45%

Rights-of-use assets -Net



3,620

11%



4,142

8%



522

14%

Other non-current assets



1,388

4%



1,380

3%



(8)

(1%)

Total non-current assets



27,613

80%



38,278

78%



10,665

39%

Total assets



34,458

100%



49,126

100%



14,668

43%





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES



















Short-term financial debt



1,396

4%



562

1%



(834)

(60%)

Trade payables



4,512

13%



8,336

17%



3,824

85%

Other payables and taxes



1,320

4%



1,651

3%



331

25%

Derivative financial instruments



-

0%



214

0%



214

----

Lease liabilities



1,453

4%



1,681

3%



228

16%

Total short-term liabilities



8,681

25%



12,444

25%



3,763

43%





















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



















Long-term financial debt



13,726

40%



25,750

52%



12,024

88%

Trade payables



75

0%



14

0%



(61)

(81%)

Other long-term payables



313

1%



104

0%



(209)

(67%)

Lease liabilities



2,935

9%



2,748

6%



(187)

(6%)

Total long-term liabilities



17,049

49%



28,616

58%



11,567

68%

Total liabilities



25,730

75%



41,060

84%



15,330

60%





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



8,728

25%



8,066

16%



(662)

(8%)

Total stockholders' equity and liabilities



34,458

100%



49,126

100%



14,668

43%

 

 

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)













Years ended 





December 31,





2019

2020

Operating activities:







(Loss) income before income tax provision



761

(629)

Items not requiring the use of resources:







   Depreciation and amortization



1,774

2,458

   Subscriber acquisition cost



2,605

3,982

   Employee benefits



15

11

Items related to investing or financing activities:







    Accrued interest income



(55)

(45)

    Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions



420

1,441





5,520

7,218

Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:







   Customers and unearned revenue



(1,084)

(220)

   Other receivables



(40)

(2)

   Related parties, net



(97)

54

   Recoverable taxes 



(804)

(1,339)

   Inventories



(306)

(361)

   Prepaid expenses



94

(264)

   Trade payables



(1,011)

3,106

   Other payables



285

304

   Paid income taxes



(29)

2









Cash flows generated by operating activities



2,528

8,498









Investing activities: 







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(7,896)

(14,201)

Other assets



(98)

7

Collected interest



55

45









Cash flows (used in) investing activities



(7,939)

(14,149)









Financing activities:







Contributions for future capital stock increases 



5,000

-

Loans received



3,025

11,072

Reverse factoring



(1,605)

657

Interest payment



(1,690)

(2,158)

Leasing cash flows



1,151

(2,035)

Fiduciary rights



(290)

(325)









Net cash flows generated by financing activities



5,591

7,211









Increase in cash and cash equivalents



180

1,560

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 



47

227









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 



227

1,787

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-play-announces-a-53-increase-in-ebitda-to-ps-2-469-million-in-the-fourth-quarter-of-2020--301236047.html

SOURCE Total Play

