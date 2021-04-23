BOSTON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tough Mudder, the global experiential fitness entertainment brand announces a diverse roster of partners in advance of their 2021 season kick-off this weekend in Atlanta. The partnerships unite world renowned brands with a global community of outdoor enthusiasts who pursue Tough Mudder's unique brand of teamwork-based extreme challenges.
"After a long COVID hiatus, we're excited to welcome our community back to the mud," said Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin. "As the world re-emerges from lockdown, we're seeing unprecedented demand from participants and brand partners, who are all eager to get back to live experiences."
REIGN Total Body Fuel, an all-in-one fitness focused beverage with zero sugar, calories, artificial flavors or colors will become the "Official Energy Beverage of Tough Mudder". All participants will have the opportunity to sample the product onsite while the brand will be providing co-branded fashion neck gaiters for all participants.
"We're excited for REIGN Total Body Fuel to become the exclusive energy drink partner of Tough Mudder," said REIGN Total Body Fuel CMO Dan McHugh. "With our brand rooted in fitness, this is a great opportunity to support the obstacle course community with their events taking place in the US, Canada, UK, and Germany. As the world begins to re-open, it's awesome to see the enthusiasm from participants signing up to compete, and REIGN is committed to have their backs every step of the way."
CRAFT Sportswear has joined Tough Mudder in a multi-year global partnership as the "Official Performance Apparel and Footwear" of the series. The two brands will collaborate to create co-branded high-performance technical Tough Mudder branded footwear designed specifically for the obstacles and muddy elements participants face on the course.
Every Man Jack – returning as the Official Men's Grooming Partner of Tough Mudder 2021- will be providing rinse stations at the finish line to help Mudders clean up. Their outdoor inspired, naturally derived grooming products for every guy, are responsibly made in the US, cruelty free and without any harmful chemicals. They're also providing hand sanitizer stations that will be placed around the course and in the village to support Tough Mudder's event-day safety protocol.
Tough Mudder also welcomes other Official Partners for the 2021 US season, including Stage Hydration as its "Official Electrolyte Hydration Partner" offering electrolytes on course for participants at all events.
"Stage Hydration is excited to partner with Tough Mudder and provide our scientifically-backed Endurance Formula to participants on event weekend," said Stage Hydration Director of Business Development Jeff Langenheim. "Tough Mudder's values of teamwork, camaraderie and getting the job done align directly with our values at Stage, and we're proud that our hydration solution will help Mudder Nation conquer the course!"
The 2021 North American Tough Mudder event series will feature more than 125,000 annual participants, and more than 20 event weekends across the continent this year. For more information and to register for the Tough Mudder visit: toughmudder.com. You can also find Tough Mudder at @tough_mudder on Instagram, @toughmudder on Facebook and @ToughMudder on Twitter.
Tough Mudder and its local partners are following all local public health guidelines and have developed extensive protocols to provide a safe racing environment, including limiting capacity at events.
About Tough Mudder
Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Classic) and endurance (Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 19 countries. The company's content studio provides millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspiring content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder's brand of teamwork-based challenge events and digital fitness experiences are unique in the endurance and obstacle course industries, and over 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. For more information visit http://www.toughmudder.com.
