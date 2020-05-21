RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOURtech, a leader in providing innovative IT solutions, today unveiled its Touchless Menu technology, which broadcasts digital menus onto guests' personal smart devices. This system eliminates the need for disposable and reusable menus, supporting social distancing guidelines and helping reduce multi-touch items that can spread COVID-19 and other germs.
"We all want to reopen bars and restaurants, but in the safest possible way," said Allen Cook, founder and CEO of TOURtech. "Our technology provides safe ordering for customers and staff so restaurant owners can focus on what they do best—giving people a great dining experience."
Touchless Menu technology is user-friendly for both businesses and customers. The Touchless Menu system is integrated into one complete unit. Businesses simply plug the provided box into a power source and customize their menus with drag-and-drop tools, and the system is ready to use. Menus or other important messages appear on customers' smart devices when they connect to the restaurant's personalized menu WiFi signal, broadcast by the Touchless Menu system.
In addition to the health benefits, transitioning to digital menus helps businesses cut printing costs, increase the speed and flexibility of menu changes and reduce waste. It is also an affordable option for businesses of varying sizes.
About TOURtech
TOURtech provides flexible, innovative technology solutions to businesses so they can focus on what they do best. We offer temporary WiFi installations, equipment management, IT consulting, network design, CCTV and intelligence technology, bandwidth and connectivity support, touchless menu technology and more. Have a different tech problem? We have an answer. Our elite team of engineers cut their teeth in the fast-paced, demanding world of live entertainment, where there's no room for failure and sophisticated solutions are the name of the game.
