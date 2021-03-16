Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare Media, Inc.

 By Townsquare Media, Inc.

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"As I look back over the past year, I am extremely proud of Townsquare's performance, driven by our passionate and committed employees, our loyal audience and communities, and our resilient "Local First" operating strategy.  Our fourth quarter financial results reflect that performance as they exceeded our goals and expectations, and as we look at 2021, we believe that we will continue to see strong improvement and strong results in our business.  In the fourth quarter, year over year net revenue declines significantly narrowed to -3%, from a low of -35% in the second quarter and -15% in the third quarter, and I am so proud to report that Adjusted EBITDA returned to growth, increasing +8% year over year.  Townsquare Interactive, our digital monthly subscription business, excelled throughout the year, accelerating year over year net revenue growth in Q4 to +16% and generating over $70 million of revenue for the full year (+14% YoY) at a profit margin of approximately 30%.  In total, digital net revenue increased +6% year over year, driven by both Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite (our digital programmatic advertising platform), which grew net revenue by +11% year over year.  With $162 million of 2020 digital net revenue, digital now accounts for approximately 44% of our total net revenue, further differentiating us in the local media marketplace.  I am also pleased to reaffirm our expectation that Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite will each generate $100 million in revenue in two to three years.  2020 served to accelerate Townsquare's transformation into a premier local media and digital marketing solutions company proudly super-serving markets outside the top 50 markets. Although we are proud of our roots and DNA in local radio and we continue to love local radio, 2020 was the year Townsquare became a "Digital First" company," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc.

Mr. Wilson continued, "Over the past year we have worked hard to position ourselves for success in 2021 and beyond, and that included addressing our balance sheet.  In early January, we closed on $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026.  This offering - which replaced our existing debt in its entirety - was significantly oversubscribed, which allowed us to exceed our pricing expectations, locking in long-term capital at an attractive rate.  I believe that our successful refinancing was due to our differentiated marketing and advertising solutions and "Local First" strategy, our large and growing digital platform, and our strong cash generation ability.  We ended 2020 with over $83 million of cash on our balance sheet, only a slight decline from 2019's cash balance of $85 million, and generated $32 million of cash flow from continuing operations in a year where Adjusted EBITDA declined (due to the pandemic) by $40 million.  In addition, we repaid $15 million of debt (prior to the refinancing) and made $4 million of dividend payments.  Additionally, we recently announced that we repurchased all of Oaktree Capital's shares of Townsquare at $6.40 per security, a significant discount to the current share price.  We are confident that this is a great transaction for Townsquare and our investors.  The buyback is accretive on a cash flow per share and adjusted earnings per share basis in excess of 70%, and this resolves the significant overhang of Oaktree's long-dated investment which we have often heard from current and prospective investors is an impediment to investing and building a position in Townsquare."

Mr. Wilson concluded, "I am very proud of the results we delivered in 2020 in the face of unprecedented challenges and turbulent times. Our Townsquare Team worked tirelessly and with great passion throughout the pandemic to help our Company, by helping local advertisers and businesses as well as by keeping local communities informed and entertained at a time when both needed it the most.  Our team kept moving forward, although at times it did not always feel like it.  As we close out Q1 and move into Q2 2021, we believe our Flywheel is moving forward and gaining greater momentum each month and each quarter.  We will continue to execute our "Local First" strategy in 2021, and we remain confident about the future of Townsquare and our revenue and profit growth prospects."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • As compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:
    • Net revenue decreased 3.2%, and 10.2% excluding political revenue
    • Net income increased $82.8 million to net income of $4.5 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.4% to $27.0 million
    • Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 16.3% to $18.8 million
    • Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 24.0% to $5.9 million
    • Advertising net revenue decreased 4.5% and 12.9% excluding political revenue
    • Live Events net revenue decreased 99.5%
  • Diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.15, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.18
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers

Full Year Highlights*

  • As compared to the year ended December 31, 2019:
    • Net revenue decreased 13.9%, and 17.0% excluding political revenue
    • Net loss increased 22.7%
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 39.3% to $62.1 million
    • Digital net revenue increased 6.2% to represent 43.6% of total net revenue
    • Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 14.4% to $70.4 million
    • Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 10.1% to $21.1 million
    • Advertising net revenue decreased 15.4%, and 19.2% excluding political revenue
    • Live Events net revenue decreased 85.5%
    • Pro forma net revenue decreased 13.8%, and 16.9% excluding political revenue
    • Pro forma net loss increased 22.0%
    • Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA decreased 39.1%
    • Pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased 84.8%
  • Diluted loss per share was $4.46, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.28
  • Generated Cash Flow from Continuing Operations of $31.9 million
  • Repurchased $4.7 million of our 2023 Unsecured Senior Notes at a market price below par, plus accrued interest
  • Repaid $9.9 million of our Term Loans due 2022
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 3,750 net subscribers, ending the year with approximately 22,750 subscribers

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures. As used in this release, the term "pro forma" means pro forma for the divestiture of our Arizona Bridal Shows business (consisting of two expositions) on March 18, 2019, giving effect to such divestitures as if they had occurred on January 1, 2019.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business, and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased $3.6 million, or 3.2%, to $108.5 million, as compared to $112.1 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $2.6 million, or 16.3%, to $18.8 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $4.2 million, or 4.5%, to $89.7 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $2.0 million, or 99.5%, to $10.0 thousand, each as compared to the same period last year.  Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $11.3 million, or 10.2%, to $99.2 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $11.9 million, or 12.9%, to $80.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased $2.1 million, or 8.4% to $27.0 million, as compared to $24.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $4.4 million, or 18.8%, to $19.1 million, as compared to $23.5 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased $82.8 million to $4.5 million, as compared to net loss of $78.3 million in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations increased $82.8 million to $4.5 million, as compared to net loss from continuing operations of $78.2 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $60.1 million, or 13.9%, to $371.3 million, as compared to $431.4 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $8.8 million, or 14.4%, to $70.4 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $54.3 million, or 15.4%, to $298.5 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $14.6 million, or 85.5%, to $2.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $73.0 million, or 17.0%, to $355.3 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $67.2 million, or 19.2%, to $282.5 million.

Pro forma net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $59.3 million, or 13.8%, to $371.3 million, as compared to $430.7 million in the same period last year. Pro forma Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $8.8 million, or 14.4%, to $70.4 million, pro forma Advertising net revenue decreased $54.3 million, or 15.4%, to $298.5 million, and pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased $13.9 million, or 84.8% to $2.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, pro forma net revenue decreased $72.2 million, or 16.9%, to $355.3 million, and pro forma Advertising net revenue decreased $67.2 million, or 19.2%, to $282.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $40.3 million, or 39.3% to $62.1 million, as compared to $102.4 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $51.2 million, or 51.4%, to $48.5 million, as compared to $99.7 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $39.9 million, or 39.1%, to $62.1 million, as compared to $102.0 million in the same period last year. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $50.9 million, or 51.2%, to $48.5 million, as compared to $99.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $14.9 million, or 22.7%, to $80.6 million, as compared to $65.7 million in the same period last year. Net loss from continuing operations increased $23.0 million, or 40.1%, to $80.6 million, as compared to $57.5 million in the same period last year.  Net loss was driven by approximately $107.1 million of non-cash impairment charges to our intangible assets, and specifically our FCC licenses.

Pro forma net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $14.5 million to a net loss of $80.6 million, as compared to net income of $66.0 million in the same period last year.  Net loss was driven by approximately $107.1 million of non-cash impairment charges to our intangible assets, and specifically our FCC licenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, we had a total of $83.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $50.0 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2020, we had $545.8 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 8.8x and 7.4x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $62.1 million.

Subsequent Events

On January 6, 2021, the Company completed the private offering and sale of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at an issue price of 100.0%. The net proceeds from the 2026 Notes, together with cash on hand, were used to repay borrowings under the Senior Secured Credit Facility and to redeem all of the outstanding 2023 Notes on January 14, 2021, and to pay the premium, fees and expenses related thereto.

On January 24, 2021, the Company entered into a stock repurchase agreement with certain affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree") to repurchase 606,484 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, 2,151,373 shares of the Company's Class B common stock, and 7,242,143 warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock, or such greater number of securities as the Company may elect.  On March 9, 2021, the Company elected to repurchase all of the outstanding securities held by Oaktree, including 1,595,224 shares of Class A Common Stock, 2,151,373 shares of Class B Common Stock and 8,814,980 warrants for an aggregate purchase price of $80.4 million, or $6.40 per security.  The repurchased securities were subsequently retired.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 11, 2021, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security



Number Outstanding



Description

Class A common stock



14,447,123





One vote per share.

Class B common stock



815,296





10 votes per share.1

Class C common stock



836,341





No votes.1

Warrants



162,696





Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $16.2

Total



16,261,456









1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

2 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13715882. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 23, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13715882. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc. 

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S.  Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 22,750 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA,  Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, repurchase of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchase of debt and insurance recoveries, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes, and net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes.  Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2020, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Where we use the term "pro forma", it refers to pro forma financial information for our disposal of our Arizona Bridal Show business, as if the sale occurred on January 1, 2019.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS







Current assets:







   Cash and cash equivalents

83,229





84,667



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,100 and $2,604, respectively

58,634





67,463



   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,428





9,241



Total current assets  

154,291





161,371



Property and equipment, net

111,871





114,142



Intangible assets, net

281,160





388,029



Goodwill

157,947





157,947



Investments

11,501





8,275



Operating lease right-of-use-assets

48,290





49,503



Other assets

2,948





638



Restricted cash

494





494



Total assets  

$

768,502





$

880,399



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







  Accounts payable

9,056





14,790



  Current portion of long-term debt





9,929



  Deferred revenue

8,847





8,086



  Accrued compensation and benefits

12,462



10,714



  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

21,427





15,358



  Operating lease liabilities, current

7,517





7,690



  Financing lease liabilities, current

64





17



  Accrued interest

6,350





4,558



  Liabilities of discontinued operations

33





423



Total current liabilities

65,756





71,565



Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred financing costs of $2,369 and $3,840, respectively)

543,428





546,711



Deferred tax liability

10,326





34,347



Operating lease liability, net of current portion

44,661





44,957



Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion

130





31



Other long-term liabilities

3,446





352



Total liabilities  

667,747





697,963



Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,436,065 and 14,314,092 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

144





143



Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,966,669 and 3,011,634 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

30





30



Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,636,341 and 1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

17





17



   Total common stock

191





190



   Additional paid-in capital

369,672





367,540



   Accumulated deficit

(272,602)





(188,034)



   Non-controlling interest  

3,494





2,740



Total stockholders' equity  

100,755





182,436



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$

768,502





$

880,399



















 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





Three Months Ended 

 December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

















Net revenue

$

108,494





$

112,077





$

371,338





$

431,408



Operating costs and expenses:















Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation

75,301





78,828





282,347





300,425



Depreciation and amortization

4,814





5,745





20,107





25,836



Corporate expenses

6,161





8,319





26,885





28,599



Stock-based compensation

473





524





2,084





2,592



Transaction costs

29





1,049





2,653





1,518



Business realignment costs

450





1





3,089





166



Impairment of goodwill





69,034









69,034



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





39,433





109,058





39,664



Impairment of investments





617









617



Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

3





(49)





83





92



    Total operating costs and expenses

87,231





203,501





446,306





468,543



    Operating income (loss)

21,263





(91,424)





(74,968)





(37,135)



Other expense (income):















Interest expense, net

7,707





8,215





31,420





33,860



Gain on repurchase of debt









(1,159)







Other (income) expense, net

(167)





895





(820)





1,073



    Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

13,723





(100,534)





(104,409)





(72,068)



Income tax provision (benefit)

9,186





(22,293)





(23,858)





(14,564)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations

4,537





(78,241)





(80,551)





(57,504)



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes





(38)









(8,150)



Net income (loss)

$

4,537





$

(78,279)





$

(80,551)





$

(65,654)



Net income (loss) attributable to:













     Controlling interests

4,067





(78,891)





(82,470)





(67,763)



     Non-controlling interests

470





612





1,919





2,109



Basic income (loss) per share:















    Continuing operations attributable to common shares

$

0.15





$

(4.28)





$

(4.46)





$

(3.36)



    Continuing operations attributable to participating shares

$

0.15





$

0.07





$

0.08





$

0.30



    Discontinued operations attributable to common shares

$





$





$





$

(0.44)



    Discontinued operations attributable to participating shares

$





$





$





$



Diluted income (loss) per share:















    Continuing operations

$

0.15





$

(4.28)





$

(4.46)





$

(3.36)



    Discontinued operations

$





$





$





$

(0.44)



Weighted average shares outstanding:











     Basic attributable to common shares

18,706





18,600





18,647





18,549



     Basic attributable to participating shares

8,978









8,978





8,978



     Diluted

27,721





18,600





18,647





18,549



Cash dividend declared per share

$





$

0.075





$

0.075





$

0.30



















 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)





Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(80,551)





$

(65,654)



   Loss from continuing operations 





(8,150)



Loss from continuing operations

(80,551)





(57,504)



Adjustments to reconcile (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities:







     Depreciation and amortization

20,107





25,836



     Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,566





1,443



     Lease related amortization

10,947







     Net deferred taxes and other

(24,206)





(15,028)



     Provision for doubtful accounts

6,970





1,598



     Stock-based compensation expense

2,084





2,592



     Trade activity, net

(8,740)





(11,113)



     Gain on repurchase of debt

(1,159)







     Gain on insurance recoveries

(1,206)







     Write-off of deferred financing cost

79





7



     Impairment of goodwill, intangible and long-lived assets

109,058





108,698



     Impairment on investment





617



     Net loss on sale and retirement of assets

83





92



     Other

30





76



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







   Accounts receivable

171





(6,419)



   Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,143)





8,719



   Accounts payable

(5,141)





2,387



   Accrued expenses

11,454





(5,958)



   Accrued interest

1,792





(6)



   Other long-term liabilities

(8,317)





(8,568)



Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 

31,878





47,469



Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations 

(390)





(6,418)



Net cash provided by operating activities

31,488





41,051



Cash flows from investing activities:







   Purchase of investments

(400)







   Acquisition of intangibles

(241)





(787)



   Purchase of property and equipment

(14,948)





(19,676)



   Proceeds from insurance recoveries

1,396





42



   Proceeds from sale of investments





573



   Proceeds from sale of assets

157





2,883



Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations  

(14,036)





(16,965)



Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations  





11,084



Net cash used in investing activities

(14,036)





(5,881)



Cash flows from financing activities:







   Repayment of term loans

(9,951)







   Borrowings under the revolving credit facility

50,000







Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility

(50,000)







   Proceeds from stock options exercised

49







   Repurchase of stock





(400)



   Dividend payments

(4,201)





(8,278)



Repurchase of notes

(3,573)







   Deferred financing cost





(571)



   Cash distribution to non-controlling interests

(1,165)





(2,586)



   Sale of non-controlling interests





1,500



   Repayments of capitalized obligations

(49)





(9)



Net cash used in financing activities

(18,890)





(10,344)



  Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:







        Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,438)





24,826



        Beginning of period

85,161





61,396



        End of period

$

83,723





$

86,222



 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)





Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:







   Cash payments:







Interest  

$

28,516





$

33,522



Income taxes  

1,561





818











Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:







  Investments acquired in exchange for advertising

$

2,827





$

2,270



  Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising

4,811







  Investments rights acquired in exchange for advertising

906







  Accrued capital expenditures

69







  Deferred payment for software licenses

853







  Accrued transaction costs

860







  Dividends declared, but not paid during the period

22





2,164











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:







Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:







Operating cash flows from operating leases

$

10,988





$

11,506



Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:







Operating leases

$

10,717





$

12,714











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Cash and cash equivalents

$

83,229





$

84,667



Restricted cash

494





494





$

83,723





$

85,161



 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)





Three Months Ended

December 31,







Year Ended

December 31,







2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

89,719





$

93,930





(4.5)

%



$

298,499





$

352,814





(15.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,765





16,141





16.3

%



70,360





61,517





14.4

%

Live Events net revenue

10





2,006





(99.5)

%



2,479





17,077





(85.5)

%

Net revenue

108,494





112,077





(3.2)

%



$

371,338





431,408





(13.9)

%

Advertising direct operating expenses

62,322





65,625





(5.0)

%



230,849





244,322





(5.5)

%

Townsquare Interactive direct operating expenses

12,845





11,368





13.0

%



49,259





42,351





16.3

%

Live Events direct operating expenses

134





1,835





(92.7)

%



2,239





13,752





(83.7)

%

Direct operating expenses

75,301





78,828





(4.5)

%



282,347





300,425





(6.0)

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,814





5,745





(16.2)

%



20,107





25,836





(22.2)

%

Corporate expenses

6,161





8,319





(25.9)

%



26,885





28,599





(6.0)

%

Stock-based compensation

473





524





(9.7)

%



2,084





2,592





(19.6)

%

Transaction costs

29





1,049





(97.2)

%



2,653





1,518





74.8

%

Business realignment costs

450





1





**



3,089





166





1,760.8

%

Impairment of goodwill





69,034





(100.0)

%







69,034





(100.0)

%

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





39,433





(100.0)

%



109,058





39,664





175.0

%

Impairment of investments





617





(100.0)

%







617





(100.0)

%

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

3





(49)





(106.1)

%



83





92





(9.8)

%

    Total operating costs and expenses

87,231





203,501





(57.1)

%



446,306





468,543





(4.7)

%

    Operating income (loss)

21,263





(91,424)





**



(74,968)





(37,135)





101.9

%

Other expense:























Interest expense, net

7,707





8,215





(6.2)

%



31,420





33,860





(7.2)

%

Gain on repurchase of debt









**



(1,159)









**

Other (income) expense, net

(167)





895





**



(820)





1,073





(176.4)

%

    Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

13,723





(100,534)





**



(104,409)





(72,068)





44.9

%

 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,186





$

(22,293)





**



(23,858)





(14,564)





63.8

%

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

4,537





(78,241)





**



(80,551)





(57,504)





40.1

%

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes





$

(38)





(100.0)

%







(8,150)





(100.0)

%

Net income (loss)

$

4,537





$

(78,279)





**



$

(80,551)





$

(65,654)





22.7

%



** not meaningful

The following table presents net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 , and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Actual



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Advertising net revenue

$

89,719





$

93,930





$

298,499





$

352,814



Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,765





16,141





70,360





61,517



Live Events net revenue

10





2,006





2,479





17,077



Net revenue

$

108,494





$

112,077





$

371,338





$

431,408



Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

27,397





28,303





67,650





108,492



Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income

5,920





4,773





21,101





19,166



Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income

(124)





173





240





3,325



Adjusted Operating Income

$

33,193





$

33,249





$

88,991





$

130,983



The following table presents on a pro forma basis, net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Pro Forma



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Advertising net revenue

$

89,719





$

93,930





$

298,499





$

352,814



Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,765





16,141





70,360





61,517



Live Events net revenue

10





2,006





2,479





16,351



Net revenue

$

108,494





$

112,077





$

371,338





$

430,682



Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

27,397





28,303





67,650





108,492



Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income

5,920





4,773





21,101





19,166



Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income

(124)





173





240





2,971



Adjusted Operating Income

$

33,193





$

33,249





$

88,991





$

130,629



The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Actual



Three Months Ended

December 31,







Years Ended

December 31,







2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

89,719





$

93,930





(4.5)

%



$

298,499





$

352,814





(15.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,765





16,141





16.3

%



70,360





61,517





14.4

%

Live Events net revenue

10





2,006





(99.5)

%



2,479





17,077





(85.5)

%

Net revenue

$

108,494





$

112,077





(3.2)

%



$

371,338





$

431,408





(13.9)

%

Advertising political revenue

$

9,342





$

1,671





459.1

%



$

16,006





$

3,103





415.8

%

Townsquare Interactive political revenue









**











**

Live Events political revenue









**











**

Political revenue

$

9,342





$

1,671





459.1

%



$

16,006





$

3,103





415.8

%

Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

$

80,377





$

92,259





(12.9)

%



$

282,493





$

349,711





(19.2)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political)

18,765





16,141





16.3

%



70,360





61,517





14.4

%

Live Events net revenue (ex. political)

10





2,006





(99.5)

%



2,479





17,077





(85.5)

%

Net revenue (ex. political)

$

99,152





$

110,406





(10.2)

%



$

355,332





$

428,305





(17.0)

%

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a pro forma basis by segment for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Pro Forma



Three Months Ended

December 31,







Years Ended

December 31,







2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

89,719





$

93,930





(4.5)

%



$

298,499





$

352,814





(15.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,765





16,141





16.3

%



70,360





61,517





14.4

%

Live Events net revenue

10





2,006





(99.5)

%



2,479





16,351





(84.8)

%

Net revenue

$

108,494





$

112,077





(3.2)

%



$

371,338





$

430,682





(13.8)

%

Advertising political revenue

$

9,342





$

1,671





459.1

%



$

16,006





$

3,103





415.8

%

Townsquare Interactive political revenue









**











**

Live Events political revenue









**











**

Political revenue

$

9,342





$

1,671





459.1

%



$

16,006





$

3,103





415.8

%

Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

$

80,377





$

92,259





(12.9)

%



$

282,493





$

349,711





(19.2)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political)

18,765





16,141





16.3

%



70,360





61,517





14.4

%

Live Events net revenue (ex. political)

10





2,006





(99.5)

%



2,479





16,351





(84.8)

%

Net revenue (ex. political)

$

99,152





$

110,406





(10.2)

%



$

355,332





$

427,579





(16.9)

%

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Actual



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss)

$

4,537





$

(78,279)





$

(80,551)





$

(65,654)



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes





(38)









(8,150)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations

4,537





(78,241)





(80,551)





(57,504)



 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,186





(22,293)





(23,858)





(14,564)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

13,723





(100,534)





(104,409)





(72,068)



Transaction costs

29





1,049





2,653





1,518



Business realignment costs

450





1





3,089





166



Impairment of goodwill





69,034









69,034



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





39,433





109,058





39,664



Impairment of investments





617









617



Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

3





(49)





83





92



Gain on repurchase of debt









(1,159)







Gain on insurance recoveries









(1,206)







Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes

470





612





1,919





2,109



Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes

14,675





10,163





10,028





41,132



   Provision for income taxes

9,823





2,254





2,291





8,312



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

4,852





$

7,909





$

7,737





$

32,820



















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share:















   Basic

$

0.26





$

0.43





$

0.41





$

1.77



   Diluted

$

0.18





$

0.28





$

0.28





$

1.19



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















     Basic

18,706





18,600





18,647





18,549



     Diluted

27,721





27,807





27,636





27,538



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Actual



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

4,537





$

(78,241)





$

(80,551)





$

(57,504)



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes





(38)









(8,150)



Net income (loss)

4,537





(78,279)





(80,551)





(65,654)



  Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,186





(22,293)





(23,858)





(14,564)



  Interest expense, net

7,707





8,215





31,420





33,860



Gain on repurchase of debt









(1,159)







Depreciation and amortization

4,814





5,745





20,107





25,836



Stock-based compensation

473





524





2,084





2,592



Transaction costs

29





1,049





2,653





1,518



Business realignment costs

450





1





3,089





166



Impairment of goodwill





69,034









69,034



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





39,433





109,058





39,664



Impairment of investments





617









617



   Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes





38









8,150



   Other (a)

(164)





846





(737)





1,165



Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,032





$

24,930





$

62,106





$

102,384



Political Adjusted EBITDA

(7,941)





(1,420)





(13,605)





(2,637)



Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$

19,091





$

23,510





$

48,501





$

99,747



Political Adjusted EBITDA

7,941





1,420





13,605





2,637



Net cash paid for interest

(11,736)





(12,606)





(28,516)





(33,522)



Capital expenditures

(3,694)





(5,131)





(14,948)





(19,676)



Cash paid for taxes

$

(250)





$

(103)





$

(1,561)





$

(818)



Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$

11,352





$

7,090





$

17,081





$

48,368







(a)

Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

 

The following table reconciles on a pro forma basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to pro forma net (loss) income, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Pro forma



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

4,537





$

(78,241)





$

(80,551)





$

(57,504)



Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes





(38)









(8,150)



Net income (loss)

$

4,537





$

(78,279)





$

(80,551)





$

(65,654)



   Net income from divestiture













354



Pro forma net income (loss)

$

4,537





$

(78,279)





$

(80,551)





$

(66,008)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9,186





(22,293)





(23,858)





(14,564)



Interest expense, net

7,707





8,215





31,420





33,860



Gain on repurchase of debt









(1,159)







Depreciation and amortization

4,814





5,745





20,107





25,836



Stock-based compensation

473





524





2,084





2,592



Transaction costs

29





1,049





2,653





1,518



Business realignment costs

450





1





3,089





166



Impairment of goodwill





69,034









69,034



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





39,433





109,058





39,664



Impairment of investments





617









617



   Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes





38









8,150



   Other (a)

(164)





846





(737)





1,165



Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,032





$

24,930





$

62,106





$

102,030



Political Adjusted EBITDA

(7,941)





(1,420)





(13,605)





(2,637)



Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$

19,091





$

23,510





$

48,501





$

99,393



Political Adjusted EBITDA

7,941





1,420





13,605





2,637



Net cash paid for interest

(11,736)





(12,606)





(28,516)





(33,522)



Capital expenditures

(3,694)





(5,131)





(14,948)





(19,676)



Cash paid for taxes

$

(250)





$

(103)





$

(1,561)





$

(818)



Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$

11,352





$

7,090





$

17,081





$

48,014







(a)

Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating Income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Three Months ended December 31, 2020



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

23,805





$

5,762





$

(191)





$

(8,113)





$

21,263



Depreciation and amortization

3,563





131





45





1,075





4,814



Corporate expenses













6,161





6,161



Stock-based compensation

29





27





2





415





473



Transaction costs













29





29



Business realignment costs









20





430





450



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



















Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













3





3



Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

27,397





$

5,920





$

(124)





$





$

33,193



 



Three Months ended December 31, 2019



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

(80,879)





4,616





36





(15,197)





$

(91,424)



Depreciation and amortization

900





134





135





4,576





5,745



Corporate expenses













8,319





8,319



Stock-based compensation

52





23





2





447





524



Transaction costs













1,049





1,049



Business realignment costs

(161)













162





1



Impairment of goodwill

69,034

















69,034



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

39,357













693





40,050



Net gain on sale and retirement of assets













(49)





(49)



Adjusted Operating Income

$

28,303





$

4,773





$

173





$





$

33,249











































The following tables reconcile Operating Income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income and Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the years ended  December 31, 2020, and 2019 (in thousands):

 



Actual



For the Year Ended  December 31, 2020



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating (loss) income

$

(55,281)





$

20,482





$

(1,086)





$

(39,083)





$

(74,968)



Depreciation and amortization

14,303





529





438





4,837





20,107



Corporate expenses













26,885





26,885



Stock-based compensation

145





90





9





1,840





2,084



Transaction costs













2,653





2,653



Business realignment costs









304,000





2,785





3,089



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

108,483









575









109,058



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













83





83



Adjusted Operating Income

$

67,650





$

21,101





$

240





$





$

88,991



 



Pro Forma



For the Year Ended  December 31, 2020



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating (loss) income

$

(55,281)





$

20,482





$

(1,086)





$

(39,083)





$

(74,968)



Depreciation and amortization

14,303





529





438





4,837





20,107



Corporate expenses













26,885





26,885



Stock-based compensation

145





90





9





1,840





2,084



Transaction costs













2,653





2,653



Business realignment costs









304,000





2,785





3,089



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

108,483









575









109,058



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













83





83



Adjusted Operating Income

$

67,650





$

21,101





$

240





$





$

88,991



 



Actual



For the Year Ended  December 31, 2019



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

(11,271)





$

18,551





$

2,752





$

(47,167)





$

(37,135)



Depreciation and amortization

10,920





509





544





13,863





25,836



Corporate expenses













28,599





28,599



Stock-based compensation

221





106





29





2,236





2,592



Transaction costs













1,518





1,518



Business realignment costs













166





166



Impairment of goodwill

69,034

















69,034



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

39,588













693





40,281



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













92





92



Adjusted Operating Income

$

108,492





$

19,166





$

3,325





$





$

130,983



 



Pro Forma



For the Year Ended  December 31, 2019



Advertising



Townsquare

Interactive



Live Events



Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

(11,271)





$

18,551





$

2,398





$

(47,167)





$

(37,489)



Depreciation and amortization

10,920





509





544





13,863





25,836



Corporate expenses













28,599





28,599



Stock-based compensation

221





106





29





2,236





2,592



Transaction costs













1,518





1,518



Business realignment costs













166





166



Impairment of goodwill

69,034

















69,034



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

39,588













693





40,281



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













92





92



Adjusted Operating Income

$

108,492





$

19,166





$

2,971





$





$

130,629



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-reports-strong-conclusion-to-2020-powered-by-digital-revenue-growing-6-year-over-year-to-162-million-and-representing-44-of-total-2020-net-revenue-301248003.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.