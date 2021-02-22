GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
While strategic partnerships are critical to boosting revenue growth and expanding into new markets and industries, most organizations have yet to develop a robust partner ecosystem strategy. To ensure success, Tr3Dent CEO Kevin McCaffrey will join a distinguished panel of experts to dispel common partner ecosystem myths and provide actionable tips.
The live webinar will answer key questions such as:
- What exactly are partner ecosystems?
- Is some form of technical platform essential to partner ecosystems?
- What are the available and proved template models of partner ecosystems that I can use to design my own ecosystem?
- Where do I start?
- Is a partner ecosystem strategy really that groundbreaking and disruptive?
Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
To register for the live virtual event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/partner-ecosystems-beyond-the-hype-tickets-137762197441?utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_medium=email&utm_source=eventbrite&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail
Tr3Dent empowers organizations of all sizes to quickly, easily and confidently navigate their digital transformation journey. Leveraging its expertise in visualization technology, Tr3Dent's intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform, Transformation Accelerator, enables cross-organizational productivity and collaboration while simplifying the organization, design and management of the complex information required to enable successful digital transformations. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners around the world across a variety of industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail, rely on Tr3Dent to empower digital transformation. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, Tr3Dent also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @tr3dent and LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/tr3dent/.
