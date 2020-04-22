IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace3, a premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients nationwide, announced today the launch of the second season of its Founder Formula podcast, a series that features leading tech entrepreneurs and the stories behind their start-ups.
Hosted by Trace3 Chief Innovation Officer Mark Campbell and Todd Gallina, VP of Brand and PR, this season's first episode features a discussion with Oculus VR Co-founder and former Chief Engineer Jack McCauley. McCauley reviews his entrepreneurial journey in an hour-long inspiring chat that starts from the founder's early days at Oculus, and his time at the GuitarHero franchise, to more current pursuits at his private R&D facility and hardware incubator in Livermore, Calif.
Trace3 hopes the new season will inspire and inform current and future listeners, as Season 1 was well-received in the tech start-up community.
"Launching a technology company is one of the most romantic ideas in America," said Campbell. "This podcast provides would-be innovators with insights into how to make their visions of creating transformative tech businesses a reality."
Other upcoming guests on the show include Gaurav Manglik, Co-founder of CliQr Technologies, Inc and Lior Div, Founder and CEO of Cybereason.
Each episode takes listeners inside the minds of current and former founders of start-ups traditionally found in Silicon Valley and the Venture Capital firms that fund them.
The show runs on a bi-weekly cadence and each episode will be released on Wednesdays via Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Season 1 of The Founder Formula is currently available at trace3.com/podcasts and includes high-profile fascinating guests such as: Jake Knapp, formerly of Google ventures and author of Sprint, Mohit Aron, Founder of Cohesity, Benjamin Hindman, Founder of DQIQ, and Elik Eizenberg, Founder of BigPanda. In total, Founder Formula guests have raised more than $2.7 billion in start-up funding.
ABOUT TRACE3
As the Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients. Trace3 empowers executives and their organizations to keep pace within the corporate IT landscape through the power of Innovation. Trace3 provides access to emerging tech from Silicon Valley along with elite engineering that drives end-to-end solutions in cloud, data intelligence, security, and the data center. For more information, visit www.trace3.com.
ABOUT JACK MCCAULEY
At Oculus, Jack McCauley designed and built the Oculus DK1 and DK2 virtual reality headsets, prior to the acquisition of the company in 2014 by Facebook. In addition, Jack was the Chief Engineer leading the hardware and intellectual property development for the GuitarHero franchise. He currently serves as an Innovator in Residence at Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation at UC Berkeley, while pursuing new projects, primarily in automotive, at his private R&D facility and hardware incubator in Livermore, Calif.
