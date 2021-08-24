LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrackFive, a company revolutionizing the recruiting industry, has launched a digital marketing agency, Trusted Search Marketing. The new SEO company has two locations – in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and St. Petersburg, Florida.
TrackFive was founded in 2007 by Oliver Feakins as a way to connect employers with top talent through digital platforms. The platforms produce the most relevant results for employers seeking skilled candidates for open positions. TrackFive now serves six industries and has connected over 550 companies with more than 230,000 employees.
Feakins, a serial entrepreneur of marketing-driven internet businesses and the CEO of TrackFive, saw an opportunity to use his team's search marketing and digital recruiting expertise to run customized PPC and social media campaigns to help fill open positions at a fraction of the cost of traditional recruitment marketing. He also saw a need for a transparent, upfront, and honest digital marketing agency. Trusted Search Marketing solves those problems.
Trusted Search Marketing started as a hobby and side project that Feakins used to help local Lancaster, Pa. businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving such positive feedback from the companies he was helping, Feakins decided to turn his side hobby into a business initiative and Trusted Search Marketing was born.
"There are too many SEO companies that keep their clients in the dark or focus on flashy numbers like clicks and likes but don't produce any real results," Feakins said. "I'm beyond excited to create a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients by achieving real results. No smoke and mirrors. No SEO black magic. Just real talk and trusted results."
TrackFive has won numerous awards, including Central Penn Business Journal's Business of the Year and Fastest 50 Growing Companies, and has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies. Feakins was recognized as a 40 under 40 individual, has spoken at over 20 national conferences, and holds an MBA from Lebanon Valley College. Feakins is also heavily active in local and global philanthropy through TrackFive and "The Feakins Foundation," a 501c3 organization. Feakins and his team look forward to continuing their success and assisting more companies through Trusted Search Marketing.
For more information or a free evaluation, visit trustedsearchmarketing.com.
TrackFive is a privately held technology company that was founded in 2007 in Lancaster, Pa. As a corporate holding company, TrackFive owns a network of industry-specific websites, from trucking to healthcare, that present unique marketing and promotional opportunities for clients. The websites include TravelNurseSource.com, AlliedTravelCareers.com, LocumJobsOnline.com, and AllTruckJobs.com. The brands are designed to help clients find a steady stream of highly qualified referrals. With a strong concentration in healthcare recruitment advertising, TrackFive is expanding into other verticals and seeking new partnerships. From referral generation to job boards to online advertising, TrackFive websites feature outstanding resources designed to complement and enhance existing marketing initiatives for its clients across the nation. Learn more at https://trackfive.com/.
