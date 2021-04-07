MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Princess Jazzmine and Elaine the Elephant": a delightful story about how one lonely young princess went out to seek joy in meeting people outside her comfort zone. "Princess Jazzmine and Elaine the Elephant" is the creation of published author Tracy W. Little, an honor graduate from Fort Valley State College. Her love for children has led her to write.
Little shares, "Princess Jazzmine is a lonely princess who has never had a friend before until she decided to go to the other side of the village."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy W. Little's new book is a fun and lovely read for young readers as they follow Princess Jazzmine in her pursuit for true happiness and comfort in the company of loving friends.
View a synopsis of "Princess Jazzmine and Elaine the Elephant" on YouTube.
