Trafalgar Releasing Presents Enormous: The Gorge Story in Cinemas Across The US For One Night Only On April 28

NEW DOCUMENTARY ABOUT LEGENDARY MUSIC VENUE, THE GORGE AMPHITHEATER, FEATURES INTERVIEWS WITH ARTISTS INCLUDING DAVE MATTHEWS, MIKE MCCREADY (PEARL JAM), JASON MRAZ, JOHN OATES (HALL & OATES) AND PERFORMANCE FOOTAGE FROM MUMFORD & SONS, ELVIS COSTELLO AND BOB DYLAN TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT www.EnormousMovie.com