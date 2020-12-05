Trailblazing podcast host and women in tech superconnector, Espree Devora, becomes the face of the Clubhouse app. Espree is a podcast producer and host championing women in tech globally while also building community in the Los Angeles tech eco system aka "Silicon Beach." She's been selected to be the new icon of Clubhouse, 2020's most influential audio social networking app. The app alters their icon every couple of months to a new member in the Clubhouse community.