MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced the availability of a new course on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), a landmark law that gives California residents more control over their personal information. The CCPA applies to many companies doing business in California, including data brokers, who collect, use, share and sell personal information.
"As part of a year-round data privacy and information security program, CCPA training is an essential step in ensuring employees know how to safeguard consumers' privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act," said Mike Pallatta, Traliant CEO and Co-Founder.
To learn more, please visit Traliant at: California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Training.
Traliant's California Consumer Privacy Act training is designed to help prepare employees and managers to comply with the CCPA and protect consumer privacy rights when handling personal information associated with a California resident or household. CCPA concepts are made easy to understand in four interactive episodes, featuring a video host, practical examples and Q&A tweets and viewer email.
Mobile‑optimized for access on any device, Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and customized to reflect an organization's policies, culture, branding and leadership message.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 13 on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, please visit: http://www.traliant.com.
Media Contact
Carole Walters, Traliant, 3473784711, marketing@traliant.com
SOURCE Traliant