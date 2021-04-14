TOKYO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that the company has launched the Japanese website of HERO, the face-to-face virtual online shopping solution, for which the company has been granted exclusive rights to sell and market in Japan.
A diverse range of information is available on the website for businesses to check a list of Hero features for maximizing the benefit of online virtual customer services, as well as steps for implementation, FAQs, contact for inquiries, URLs to download materials and more.
● About HERO
Hero is a real time, face-to-face solution that brings in-store retail staff into the e-commerce shopping experience for customers. Online shoppers are able to receive the service and expertise they would expect when shopping in physical stores through Hero's real time text, chat and two-way video communications features. The moment a sales associate is connected to a customer, Hero delivers a vast amount of information on the customer so that associates can see on their mobile or tablet screens if the customer has moved on to another page or made a purchase, all without moving away from the interaction with the customer.
【Press release】 transcosmos Secures Exclusive Rights in Japan to Offer HERO, the No.1 Online Virtual Shopping Solution in Europe and US
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/201020.html
● About transcosmos e-commerce support services
Recognizing the e-commerce market expansion, transcosmos offers a variety of service menus to assist clients in expanding e-commerce sales, and launching and rebuilding their e-commerce business, taking into consideration the size and the positioning of the business within their company. With its end-to-end services from providing consultation, to developing e-commerce systems, to defining operations to outsource, to developing marketing strategies, to customer support, to delivery, transcosmos help clients succeed in their e-commerce business.
About EC-X
transcosmos "EC-X Series," a set of e-commerce solutions, offers best solutions that address specific challenges each client face.
Visit here for EC-X special website (no translation available): https://transcosmos-ecx.jp/
