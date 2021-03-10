TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that the company received "New Customer Success" award at the Partner Award session at the 2021 LINE WORKS Partner Conference held on February 5, 2021, by Works Mobile Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Yutaka Ishiguro; Works Mobile).
Works Mobile launched the LINE WORKS Partner Conference in 2017. Since then, Works Mobile has been recognizing its partners who have actively engaged in selling and offering "LINE WORKS" and related services, and have achieved significant results during each fiscal year in the Partner Award session at the conference. "New Customer Success" is an award for Works Mobile's partner who successfully created a case study in a new industry/sector, thereby expanding the potential of "LINE WORKS." transcosmos was highly recognized by Works Mobile, in particular for deploying "LINE WORKS" to "Kanagawa Shobo (a collaborative disaster management team that consists of Kanagawa prefectural government and all fire departments in the prefecture)" initiatives, and awarded the prize.
transcosmos has implemented "LINE WORKS" as an information sharing platform for the "Kanagawa Shobo" initiative, enabling the prefecture and its fire departments to communicate information on disaster occurrence, share disaster situation, use a group talk feature for arranging disaster response teams, and more. Ultimately, "LINE WORKS" made "Kanagawa Shobo" make rapid initial emergency responses at the time of disaster. Kanagawa prefecture, Works Mobile and transcosmos signed an "Agreement for strengthening Kanagawa Shobo's initial emergency response capabilities" on August, 28, 2019. Accordingly, Kanagawa prefecture began using "LINE WORKS" in full-scale on March 30, 2020.
transcosmos began selling "LINE WORKS" in January, 2016. Since then, the company has been making proposals to businesses to apply "LINE WORKS" to their operations, making the most of the high security, high usability product. At the same time, transcosmos has also been serving clients in streamlining their operations and boosting productivity by providing its BPO services together with "LINE WORKS." Building on its extensive proven results and expertise developed by providing "LINE WORKS" related services, transcosmos will continue to contribute to clients in enhancing their competitive strengths.
- About LINE WORKS
LINE WORKS is "Business chat" which offers a wide range of business-friendly groupware services such as bulletin board, calendar, contacts, and survey, as well as chat and stickers. LINE WORKS is available on smartphones, including iPhones and Android devices, and also PCs and Macs.The user interface is just like LINE, the widely used communication app., so anyone can start using it on the day without learning how to use it.
- Kanagawa Prefecture deploys "LINE WORKS" at full scale to enhance Kanagawa Shobo's initial response capabilities
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/200330.html
- transcosmos LINE WORKS case studies (Japanese only)
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/special/bpo/lineworks.html
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 168 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
