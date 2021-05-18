TOKYO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has successfully implemented "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS, to "LINE for Business" (https://www.linebiz.com/jp-en/other/) and "LINE Marketplace" (no translation available: https://line-marketplace.com/jp/), both enterprise service websites operated by LINE Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Takeshi Idezawa).
LINE operates multiple websites for enterprises including a portal website designed primarily for providing customer case studies, events and seminar information, and specialized websites for each service. As LINE continues to expand the range of its enterprise services, the company faced the challenge of suppressing an increase in its operating costs.
Recognizing the challenge, transcosmos has proposed "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS to LINE. "DEC CMS" offers highly secure environment that complies with international standards, and where it is easy to build and operate websites that use multiple domain names. In addition, it enables users to manage all websites centrally, thereby saving both initial infrastructure costs and running costs. What's more, "DEC CMS" is flexible enough to handle spikes in web traffic after the new service launches. Highly praising the benefits that "DEC CMS" brings, LINE decided to deploy "DEC CMS."
With "components" and "HTML templates," users – with different levels of creative skills - can create a webpage with simple drag-and-drop steps, and with "WISYWIG editor," a screen for making edits, they can decorate texts even without any HTML knowledge. All these features help businesses drive down their operational costs. In addition, its "pickup feature" that enables users to choose content that they want to promote on the admin screen, and then present the content at the top of the article list, "DEC CMS" delivers user-friendly, easy-to-operate websites.
"In making the decision to implement DEC CMS, we have discussed the system from three different perspectives, namely, its stability, projected cost savings, and its scalability," said Saori Ebisu, B2B Marketing Department at LINE Corporation. "We, LINE, provide a range of enterprise services, and have been facing challenges such as building websites in a limited timeframe, and handling traffic increase after expanding the scope of marketing campaigns. We have decided to deploy DEC CMS, because it helps us overcome such challenges whilst cutting costs. With DEC CMS, we have launched a new site for LINE Marketplace following our portal website. Going forward, we will continue to enrich our content with the power of DEC CMS. We have high expectations for transcosmos in bringing additional features to DEC CMS."
transcosmos will continue to deliver smooth, effortless website operations with "DEC CMS," and ultimately help clients succeed in their digital marketing initiatives.
■ About DEC CMS
DEC CMS is a SaaS CMS powered by "Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world. DEC CMS provides comprehensive services including application, infrastructures, and website development. For more details, visit here (no translation available): https://centerpin-tci.com/deccms
