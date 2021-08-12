HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area information governance expert, addresses the translation problem in compliance in a new article. The informative article first reviews the vital role of translation services in regulated industries.
The author then shares the advantages and risks of four translation options, including free online translation, paid online translation, offline programs, and human translators. He concludes by sharing data security best practices to follow regardless of the translation option used.
"Translation services fill a vital role for businesses serving diverse populations and for global organizations everywhere," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "But business leaders must also address the translation problem in compliance."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Addressing the Translation Problem in Compliance."
"Employees and businesses have several translation options at their disposal. They can use a free online tool, such as Google Translate. Alternatively, they can take a step up and pay for machine translation, either online or on-premises. Finally, they can hire human translators. Each option has implications for compliance."
Option 1: Free Online Translation Services
"Machine translation tools improve every day. Type a phrase into Google Translate, for example, and you have a relatively reasonable translation in a millisecond. However, many users fail to realize that they surrender control of their data once they enter it into the translation app."
Option 2: Paid Online Translation Services
"In addition to free online translation services, many providers offer paid options. These services take much greater care with your data, promising not to store it on their servers or share it with other parties. In fact, Microsoft Translator announced in 2019 that it is certified compliant with ISO, HIPAA and SOC."
Data Security Best Practices
"Regardless of which translation option they choose, organizations should follow several best practices to ensure data security when addressing the translation problem in compliance."
Overall Data Security and Compliance Strategy
The data compliance experts at Messaging Architects help business leaders make sense of complex privacy regulations. The company's consultants provide risk assessment and compliance monitoring as part of an overall data security and compliance strategy.
