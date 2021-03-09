NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today debuted its latest inRiver integration for GlobalLink® Connect. The enhanced solution gives users more ways to leverage GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within the familiar inRiver interface.
Translations.com is co-hosting a webinar with inRiver on March 24 to discuss this enhanced solution in more detail with Indiska and Fenix Outdoor, the parent company of Fjällräven. Registration is open here.
GlobalLink Connect for inRiver provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. inRiver's product information management (PIM) system combines with GlobalLink Connect's extended localization workflow capabilities to create a seamless plug-and-play solution with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead.
inRiver offers the only digital-first PIM™ solution that drives faster time-to-market and better buying experiences across every customer touchpoint. GlobalLink Connect gives those same users the power to create better cross-border customer experiences in new markets across 170+ languages worldwide.
Features of the joint solution include:
- Multiple linked or referenced entities configured and submitted to parent products
- Support and compatibility of translations from inRiver
- New or updated content submission based on inRiver market availability
- Translation status tracking from inRiver
- Custom markets mapping from entities for translation
- In-context review of inRiver products
"As organizations expand into new marketplaces and geographies, accurately translated product data becomes a differentiator for brands to engage their buyers," said Gauri Chawla, Vice President, Global Alliances and Partners, inRiver. "The integration with GlobalLink provides a powerful solution to solve common challenges of digital commerce."
Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, commented, "inRiver has been a trusted partner for over five years. Our newly enhanced GlobalLink inRiver integration will benefit joint customers by allowing them to scale up and translate large data sets more efficiently."
About inRiver
inRiver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. inRiver's digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. inRiver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,500 brands and 500 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inRiver has offices in Chicago and Amsterdam. For more information, visit inRiver.com.
About Translations.com
Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.
