HICKORY, N.C., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a North American leader in logistics management services, announces the launch of a new web-based technology tool that provides on-demand access to transportation invoice status updates based on real-time data.
Insight Billing combines Transportation Insight's powerful financial settlement applications and integrates new capabilities to reduce labor requirements and alleviate information delays.
"We want to support our valued carrier partners by ensuring they have visibility to invoice status across all PRO numbers and Standard Carrier Alpha Codes (SCAC) for our clients' freight movements," says Transportation Insight Vice President of Processing Services Jay Wilson. "With this evolution of our service offering, Insight Billing not only improves access to real-time information, it streamlines the output of that information to expedite your ability to take action where necessary."
Insight Billing empowers easy access to payment status for up to a thousand carrier invoices in seconds. Transportation service providers can upload preformatted files into Insight Billing and get an accurate representation of their invoice status by PRO, SCAC or account. Clients can also use a single Insight Billing login to access multiple SCACs.
By eliminating the need for repetitive inquiries, Insight Billing drives efficiencies in accounting functions. Status updates based on real-time data and 24/7 access to information drives proactive management without delays often created by email correspondence.
Enhanced security attributes fortify Transportation Insight's management of sensitive information, and Insight Billing's compatibility across multiple browsers adds convenience for users.
About Transportation Insight, LLC
Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $3.2 billion TI Holdco organization serves 7,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.
CONTACT:
Caroline Lyle
clyle@t-insight.com