Sterling "TrapKing" Davis (center) presents the 11 winners of the CFA and Zymox Sponsored "From Feral to Fancy Cat Photo Contest" on Times Square this week: Pepsi Garcia from Los Angeles, CA; Libby from Hurst, TX; Ozzie & Percy from Elizabethtown, PA; Smudge from Hunker, PA; Grou from August, GA; Ellen from White Plains, NY; Malakai & Kristi from Pahrump, NV; Puma from Baltimore, MD; Delilah from Fate, TX; Sassy from Johannesburg, South Africa and Crosby the Blind Cat from Cambellsville, KY