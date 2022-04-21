Travelers can be among the first to experience Divi Resorts' new, upper-tier Oceans accommodations on St. Croix & St. Maarten!
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As travel heats up, so does the excitement at Divi's Caribbean resorts on St. Croix and St. Maarten. On St. Croix, the completely renovated, adult-only (18+) Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort has reopened and the brand new Oceans at Divi Carina Bay accommodations launched earlier this year. Oceans at Divi Little Bay on St. Maarten also opened earlier this year.
For a limited time, Divi Resorts is offering 30% off all resorts on St. Croix and St. Maarten, including the company's new Oceans offerings. From now until June 1, 2022, travelers can snag the following rates for travel throughout 2022:
- - Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort, St. Croix – $278 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- - Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, St. Croix – $293 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
- - Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – $209 per night (room only), $226 per person, per night (all-inclusive
- - Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten – $249 per night (room only), $250 per person, per night (all-inclusive)
"Vacation season is in full swing and we have just what you need to make all of your holiday dreams come true," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "Right now, we've got an incredible 30% discount on all of our accommodations on St. Maarten and St. Croix, including our exclusive, newly launched Oceans offerings. Our Oceans brand is the epitome of Caribbean charm and ambiance with special perks and added amenities."
To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code 30OFF. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
Located in the west wing of the completely renovated, adult-only (18+) Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino on St. Croix, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay offers 50 spacious hotel rooms with sweeping ocean views right on the resort's expansive white sand beach.
Guests can choose from the Oceans Beachfront King room, which offers a king-size bed, or the Oceans Beachfront Double with two queen-size beds. Both room types have one bathroom and endless ocean views from a private beachfront balcony or patio. Oceans amenities include fresh robes, gourmet coffee, upgraded bathroom amenities, and more.
For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-carina-bay.htm.
Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay's exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort's expansive pureocean pool and swim-up bar.
Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views, and upgraded touches such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, and more.
Guests can choose from an Oceans King or Oceans Double guest room, or a spacious Oceans One-Bedroom Suite. The Oceans King guest rooms offer a king-size bed, and the Oceans Double guest rooms offer two queen-size beds. Both room types come with one bathroom and a balcony or patio.
Oceans at Divi Little Bay also offers a great family option of an Oceans King and Oceans Double with a connecting door, which gives adults more privacy at night, while keeping the kids close by. Travelers can book this combination by calling Divi Resorts' reservation center.
For even more space, the Oceans One-Bedroom Suite offers a private bedroom with a king-size bed, a fully-equipped kitchen, a dining area, a living room with a queen sleeper sofa, one bathroom with two showers, and an ocean-view balcony or patio.
For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.
Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. When it comes to resort safety, the resort has implemented Divi's CLEAN CHECK program with strict health and cleanliness protocols to safeguard and protect guests. Each resort is also adhering to all local government directives. For more information on the CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.
