WASHINGTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each week, GoUSA TV is rolling out new programming to help explorers continue travel dreaming while they stay at home. The premier travel entertainment streaming platform is available without a subscription, fees, or logins required. Its spring lineup brings fresh perspectives from real people across America as they provide a personalized look into its unique destinations. The new quick entertainment content includes three original shows, Trails & Trailblazers, California Pop, and Lucky in Love, as well as a licensed short-form video series, Atlas Obscura, and a curated USA selection of Anthony Bourdain's beloved No Reservations series.
"Our interest in sharing unique stories from across the USA has always been based on inspiring the hearts of travelers from around the world. Now, in a time when we must channel our passion for exploration into new and inventive ways, these video series give viewers the opportunity to see diverse perspectives, hear fresh and engaging stories, and add new destinations to their bucket lists," said Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer, Brand USA. "Nothing can compare to the vast experiences the USA offers; that's why we've dedicated an entire channel to sharing these stories and showing viewers what is waiting to be discovered."
This spring, viewers can stream the following programs on GoUSA TV:
Trails & Trailblazers – April 9, 2020
Trails & Trailblazers is derived from Brand USA's third documentary film, Into America's Wild. The show follows an adventurous young pilot, Ariel Tweto, as she discovers new and unexpected places across the USA. Viewers will be taken to uncharted territories of Alaska's landscapes and wildlife, virtually kite surf along Oregon's scenic Columbia River Gorge, and even see what it is like to ride the bison on Antelope Island in Utah. Additional destinations include the Appalachian Trail in Florida, where viewers meet personalities such as Jennifer Pharr Davis, a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, who set the record for completing the fastest Appalachian Trail hike by a woman. In San Antonio, Texas, viewers cruise along the San Antonio River, where they meet Emma Faye Rudkin, a deaf inspirational speaker who inspires disabled children around the USA to overcome obstacles. Tweto also makes stops in New York, Colorado, and New Mexico. This series is produced by the Academy Award-nominated producers at MacGillivray Freeman Films. Please click here to view the trailer.
Atlas Obscura – April 16, 2020
From the World's Largest Egg in Chicago to diving into a grits-filled pool at the World Grits Festival in St. George, South Carolina, Atlas Obscura takes viewers to the USA's most unusual places. The short-form video series will feature 15 new unique destinations across America, including Oʻahu's majestic Koko Crater Trail, the surfing culture of Alaska's bore tide, and a ghost town in Virginia City, Nevada that's still very much alive.
California Pop – April 23, 2020
The original five-episode series takes viewers on a road trip across California to experience the state's lesser-known pop-culture landmarks. In partnership with Visit California and produced by Saville Productions, the show combines innovative visuals with rich, character-based storytelling. Viewers follow two fun-loving and adventurous best friends, Anthony and Shikira, as they explore Gold Country, the Central Valley and the vast California coastline. During their journey, they meet a diverse cast of unforgettable characters — creators, purveyors and stewards of pop culture — who overcome obstacles to carve out their own creative corner of California. Each episode builds on the previous one, expanding the viewer's understanding of the Golden State's diversity and myriad possibilities waiting to be discovered. Click here to view the trailer.
Lucky In Love – April 30, 2020
This three-part original series sends three international couples on a game of chance throughout the United States. The toss of a coin determines which partner will select the day's activities as they set out to explore a new destination – pushing the duo outside of their comfort zone as they experience something entirely new. In the end, the couples learn something new about themselves – both independently and together. True relationships may be tested but also strongly forged. The series is filmed in Fort Worth, Texas; Washington, D.C.; and New Orleans, Louisiana.
No Reservations – Currently streaming
The late American celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain hits both familiar culinary hot spots, and out-of-the-way food stands in his global quest for the ultimate dining experience in No Reservations, which is now available for streaming. In true Anthony Bourdain style, he conveys an honest and realistic look into some of the fascinating destinations and people he meets along the way. Featured places include the snow-capped mountains and winding rivers of Montana, the vibrant and musical city of New Orleans, as well as quintessential restaurants in New York City and Hudson Valley, New York; Washington, D.C.; Maine; San Francisco, California; and the Midwest.
GoUSA TV is available for streaming on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV, or via the Apple iOS store and Google Play on smartphone devices.
