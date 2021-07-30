Travelzoo logo

BERLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received the highest rating from consumers in the category of online travel deals in a national survey in Germany commissioned by BILD Zeitung, the country's largest newspaper.

Consumers ranked 2,995 brands. More than 850,000 votes were tallied. Travelzoo received the highest score in the category of online travel deals and was named the #1 brand that is most liked and trusted by consumers. The national consumer survey was conducted by well-known research institute ServiceValue.

Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany, said: "We are happy to see that consumers love Travelzoo so much. Our global team works tirelessly to provide our precious members with irresistible offers."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

