WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, a digitally powered and environmentally focused global professional services firm, has announced Beth Myers Graham as its Chief Growth Officer for the Environment sector. Myers Graham joins Mark Robbins, President of Environmental, and Nik Krishnamurthy, TRC's Chief Growth Officer, to will help develop and execute TRC's organic growth strategies, with a focus on strategic planning and delivery of Environmental sector initiatives.
"Beth's commercial experience and leadership will be highly valuable to TRC's organic growth pursuit, both within the Environmental business and across the broader organization," said Mark Robbins, President of Environmental for TRC. "We are thrilled to have her join the team."
"Using her deep experience in environmental operations and strategic growth, Beth will be key to TRC in driving the expansion of environmental services in diverse end-markets," said Nik Krishnamurthy, Chief Growth Officer for TRC.
Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Myers Graham brings extensive expertise in strategic growth, business development, and project delivery across diversified industry sectors, markets, and geographies globally. Beth joins us from AECOM where she was SVP, Environmental, Health & Safety Technical Practice Director leading client business expansion and technical excellence programs. Previously, Beth spent much of her career at predecessor firms Dames & Moore and URS Corporation, starting as a junior environmental consultant and advancing through the business in project, account management and business sector leadership into a global sales and strategy role focused on client-centric growth initiatives across multiple business lines, practices, and geographies.
"I am thrilled to begin at TRC," said Myers Graham, "with our aligned focus on growth, innovation, and strategic delivery. I will be focused on collaborating with our talented employees to continue developing new and innovative approaches to today's environmental challenges."
About TRC Companies
Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 50 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's nearly 6,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
# # #
Communications Contact:
Dora Rosiclair
Media Contact
Phedorah Rosiclair, TRC Companies, (860) 298-9692, prosiclair@trccompanies.com
SOURCE TRC Companies