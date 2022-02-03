MADISON, Wis., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trek Travel, a leader in adventure and cycling travel, announces a partnership with experiential travel operator AutoCamp to bring two first-of-their-kind trips into its portfolio with Trek Travel Palm Springs & Joshua Tree AutoCamp and Trek Travel California Wine Country AutoCamp. This comes on the heels of its 2022 new portfolio with 12 all-new destinations and opportunities to discover the world by bike.
Trek Travel has been chosen by Travel + Leisure as one its "World's Best Tour Operators" for 2021, ranking it in the top ten in the world for adventure, luxury, and commitment to service. It had also made this list in 2016 and 2018. The company has consistently been recognized by guests and travel enthusiasts alike for its wide portfolio of trips, exceptional guides, and partnership with Trek Bicycle which yields a deep selection of industry-leading equipment for every trip.
AutoCamp offers overnight lodging and accommodations in modern Airstream suites and luxurious tents at locations in Cape Cod, Yosemite National Park, the Russian River Valley, and Joshua Tree National Park. AutoCamp brings high-end, boutique-style amenities, mid-century modern design, and welcoming hospitality to some of the world's most beautiful natural places.
The two new trips, Joshua Tree/Palm Springs and California Wine Country are innovative offerings designed to combine the natural beauty of experiential travel with the riding, dining, and adventure of a Trek Travel cycling vacation. Both trips offer hiking, exceptional dining, and plenty of cycling.
"We're overjoyed to partner with AutoCamp on these new adventures," said Tania Burke, CEO of Trek Travel. "We're always pushing to find new ways to travel and wow our guests. The Airstream suites of AutoCamp are truly unique and offer incredible luxury and amenities in a wide variety of locations not normally accessible to hotels. They're the perfect way to relax in places our guests would not expect."
"Trek Travel is the perfect partner for our Airstream suite experiences," notes Taylor Micaela Davis, Senior Director of Marketing for AutoCamp. "Our Airstream suites give you all the joy of camping without the hassle. Booking one of our suites means all you have to do is check-in and make the most of your time in the great outdoors. They're the perfect complement to a day of riding."
Booking begins on January 28th. To learn more, visit https://TrekTravel.com.
