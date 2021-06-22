NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets and Commercial Real Estate Direct released The Mid-Year Magazine 2021, a first-half recap of the commercial real estate finance and CMBS markets. Access the magazine here: http://www.trepp.com/trepp-cre-direct-mid-year-2021-pr
In this year's edition, analysts encapsulated the impact that the pandemic – and restrictions imposed in the name of halting its spread – had on commercial real estate and the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market.
Featuring thought leadership and data analysis from Trepp, CRE Direct, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the CRE Finance Council (CREFC), BH Properties, and RealInsight Marketplace, the magazine examines commercial real estate property type, CMBS, and regulatory news and trends.
"The CMBS industry developed strategies to minimize the long-term impacts of Covid-related shutdowns," said Orest Mandzy, Managing Editor of CRE Direct. "Borrowers often were able to negotiate debt-service deferral agreements, commonly referred to as forbearance, and in some cases, they were allowed to tap certain reserve accounts to pay for operating expenses or debt service. As you'll read, the volume of CMBS loans that are either in special servicing or classified as delinquent, while still at elevated levels, has declined from their peak," Mandzy said.
Readers can find stories in this edition on a variety of topics, including Covid-19: A Year in Review, CRE Post-Pandemic: The Knowns vs. the Unknowns, Continued Turmoil in the Hotel Sector, Shopping Mall Values Hammered by Covid-Related Lockdowns, and more...
Instantly access The Mid-Year Magazine here: http://www.trepp.com/trepp-cre-direct-mid-year-2021-pr
For more information on The Mid-Year Magazine or any of the analyses, email press@trepp.com or visit http://www.Trepp.com. Follow @TreppWire and @crenewstweets on Twitter for daily CRE and CMBS market updates.
