NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, has released an in-depth analysis of the performance of CMBS loans pre-risk retention and post-risk retention as the regulation hits its five-year mark.
In late 2016, the U.S. CMBS market saw its biggest change since the Great Financial Crisis with the introduction of Risk Retention. Trepp's analysis looked at whether risk retention loans perform better than pre-risk retention loans. Trepp reviewed the most recent delinquencies for the two categories of loans as of December 2021 — the five-year anniversary of risk retention.
"In the early days, as we were running up to risk retention, there was a thought this might doom the market and issuers may not want to hold onto a portion of the risk, however, the regulation has been a net positive for everyone involved in the transaction," said Manus Clancy, Trepp Senior Managing Director., "The introduction of risk retention has made the process more efficient and fruitful, a testament to the validity of this challenge."
The Risk Retention regulation was introduced to force issuers of securitized products to hold on to some of the risk behind their loans to ensure they maintained "skin in the game." Regulators believed that by ensuring issuers retained exposure to loans they originated, underwriting would be stricter.
Some feared that the rules put forth would ultimately make CMBS less competitive than other lenders. As it turned out, the fear was misplaced.
Access Trepp's analysis for an in-depth look at the performance of risk retention loans over the past five years: https://www.trepp.com/trepptalk/five-years-in-has-risk-retention-had-its-desired-effect
