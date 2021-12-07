RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) once again collaborated with the Tri-M® Music Honor Society (a program of National Association for Music Education, or NAfME) to provide grants to 10 new Tri-M® chapters during the 2021-2022 academic year. The 10 schools receiving grants have been announced.
These 10 schools bring leadership opportunities to their music students through Tri-M chapters. Through community outreach and service projects, these student leaders demonstrate the impact of music education in their schools.
"Tri-M Music Honor Society provides students with valuable leadership and community service opportunities," said Dr. Mackie V. Spradley, NAfME President Board Chair. "We are pleased to see these 10 schools launch new chapters to spotlight their music programs and serve in their school districts."
"The NFHS is excited to help launch these schools' participation in Tri-M," Dr. James Weaver, Director of Performing Arts for the NFHS added. "We are excited for these students to become leaders in their music programs, schools, and communities."
- Beacon High School, Beacon, NY (advisors: Susan Wright, James Walton; principal: Vanessa DeFonce)
- Boonsboro High School, Boonsboro, MD (advisor: Scott Engel; principal: Michael Kuhaneck)
- Central Falls High School, Central Falls, RI (advisor: Bryant Montalvo; principal: Robert McCarthy)
- Coeur d'Alene High School, Coeur d'Alene, ID (advisor: Jim Phillips; principal: Michael Randles)
- Ethel Dwyer Middle School, Huntington Beach, CA (advisor: Neil Reyes; principal: Christa Glembocki)
- Glenwood City High School, Glenwood City, WI (advisor: Matt Lamb; principal: Marcy Burch)
- Lake Buena Vista High School, Orlando, FL (advisor: Leslie Kupetz; principal: Guy Swenson)
- Noble High School, Noble, OK (advisor: Tristianne Asbury; principal: Steve Barrett)
- Pine View High School, St. George, UT (advisors: Robert Reimer, Valerie Ravitch; principal: Mike Mees)
- Shenandoah Valley Junior-Senior High School, Shenandoah, PA (advisor: John Shoener; principal: Stuart Tripler)
Requirements for a school to receive the grant included:
- Have a willing faculty member able to fulfill the duties of the Advisor role.
- Have never chartered a chapter, or not have had an active chapter in the past 10 years.
- Be in good standing with their NFHS state association.
- Plan to or currently participate in NFHS state music contests and/or programs.
- Plan for student leadership development.
Learn more about Tri-M® Music Honor Society at musichonors.com.
The Tri-M Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Since 1985, through more than 8,500 active chartered chapters and approximately 92,000 student members, Tri-M has given more than $140,000 in Chapter of the Year Scholarship Awards to chapters across the country making a difference in their communities. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education.
National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With tens of thousands of members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.
About the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)
The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Since 1920, the NFHS has led the development of education-based interscholastic activities that help students succeed in their lives. The NFHS sets direction for the future by building awareness and support, improving the participation experience, establishing consistent standards and rules for competition, and helping those who oversee high school activities. Through its 50-member state associations and the District of Columbia, the NFHS reaches more than 19,500 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs. As the recognized national authority on interscholastic activity programs, the NFHS conducts national meetings; sanctions interstate events; offers online publications and services for high school coaches and officials; sponsors professional organizations for high school coaches, officials, speech and debate coaches, and music adjudicators; serves as the national source for interscholastic coach training; and serves as a national information resource of interscholastic activities. For more information, visit the NFHS website at http://www.nfhs.org.
