FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems Inc. will be exhibiting at the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 23 – 26, 2021, Booth #436 at The Broadmoor Hotel in the Lockheed Martin Exhibit Center South.
Trident Leadership and Sr. Engineering Staff personnel will be on-hand during the symposium to discuss how their Multi-Function RF and Processing Electronics can meet customer requirements across a wide range of missions. Trident's 3U VPX space-qualified processors and processing units are ideally suited for a wide range of satellite classes, packing highly integrated, reliable performance in a low C-SWaP package. Email us at es-bd@tridsys.com or stop by booth #436 to learn more.
Trident Electronic Systems (ES) is dedicated to the research, development, design and manufacture of Software Defined Radios (SDRs), On-Board Processing, and Storage technologies for space. Trident has developed a wide range of reliable, customizable products which have become an industry leader in low cost, high performance, open architecture solutions for multi-function RF and processing satellite systems. Our products support capabilities such as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging, tactical communications, signal collection/analysis, Electronic Warfare (EW), and more. Suitable for CubeSats to SmallSats and beyond.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design/build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region.Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit http://www.tridsys.com.
