CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) faculty members Dr. Pamela Wirth and Dr. George del Hierro have published the article, "The Use of D2L's Video Note to Promote Engagement in Online General Education Courses," in The Online Journal of Distance Education and e-Learning.
The research suggests that the overall impact of instructor-created videos seems to be positive. Most students surveyed felt that the videos were impactful and would like to see more in future courses. Additionally, some students stated that video and audio feedback is valuable because multiple methods help to increase their understanding of the instructor's comments.
"Numerous previous studies support the use of videos to engage online students, but some challenges remain with their use," observes Dr. Wirth. "The greatest obstacle is the time commitment needed to create a quality video, especially if it is designed to be personalized for each student, although faculty members surveyed feel that Video Note is a simple tool to use."
Dr. Wirth has been the Science Department Chair in Trident's University College since 2016 and has over a decade of experience in online instruction and has a passion for mentoring students and faculty. She enjoys investigating ways technology can be used to enhance critical thinking, collaboration and real-world applications. Her areas of expertise include distance learning, adult education, course development, and science and health-related instruction.
Dr. Wirth holds a Ph.D. in Health Sciences, with a concentration in Clinical Laboratory Sciences, from Virginia Commonwealth University. She earned a Master's in Biology from Northeastern Illinois University and a Bachelor's in Biology from Virginia Tech.
Dr. del Hierro joined Trident in 2010, and currently serves as a Full-time Instructor and Course Coordinator. He earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Trident. He also holds a Master of Science in Higher Education and Student Affairs from Indiana University, Bloomington and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from California State University, Long Beach.
His research interests include student success, person-environment congruence, and andragogy (the method and practice of teaching adult learners).
