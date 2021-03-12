CHANDLER, Ariz., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) adjunct faculty member Michael Peck's cyberstalking investigation was featured on the season premiere of the Investigation Discovery program, "Web of Lies," on March 8.
In 2012, the Belmont (New Hampshire) Police Department reached out to Mr. Peck for his expertise. Mr. Peck, who served as the lead investigator on this case, was able to track the man in question, identifying him to be, a graduate of the same high school attended by the victims. The suspect's advanced cyber knowledge allowed him to hack into both social media and cloud accounts to steal personal information, which he used against several girls.
"[The suspect] victimized dozens of young girls and created a level of fear for them that they had never experienced," recalls Peck. "All of his acts were committed from behind a computer screen, making this a very difficult case to develop and prosecute."
Mr. Peck has over two decades of law enforcement experience. He joined the United States Secret Service in 2006, working both domestically and internationally on numerous criminal investigations, special projects, and protective assignments. He is currently assigned to the Vice President of the United States, managing operations out of Washington, D.C.
Mr. Peck joined Trident in 2019 and currently teaches Homeland Recovery and Continuity of Operations, Cyber and Physical Security Vulnerabilities and Methodologies, and Catastrophic Events and Responses in the College of Health and Human Services. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Franklin Pierce University.
